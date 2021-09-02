Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad welcome first baby

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Sam Pinto gave birth to her first child with husband Anthony Semerad.

On the basketball player’s Instagram account, Anthony posted a photo of his baby’s hand holding his finger.

“I’m officially a Dad!” Anthony wrote.

Anthony said he’s proud of Sam for enduring the pain and delivering their baby Mia.

“So proud of you baby @sampinto_ you were amazing!” he said.

“Hello- Mia Aya Semerad,” he added.

Last March, Sam and Anthony tied the knot in an intimate civil wedding ceremony.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate and “Bubble Gang” comedienne said in an Instagram post that there will be a second part of the wedding coming by the end of the year.

