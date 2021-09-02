




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad welcome first baby
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 3:25pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad welcome first baby
Newly weds Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad
Doc Marlon for The Bigshot Studio
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Sam Pinto gave birth to her first child with husband Anthony Semerad. 



On the basketball player’s Instagram account, Anthony posted a photo of his baby’s hand holding his finger. 



“I’m officially a Dad!” Anthony wrote. 



Anthony said he’s proud of Sam for enduring the pain and delivering their baby Mia. 



 










 



“So proud of you baby @sampinto_ you were amazing!” he said. 



“Hello- Mia Aya Semerad,” he added. 



Last March, Sam and Anthony tied the knot in an intimate civil wedding ceremony.



The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate and “Bubble Gang” comedienne said in an Instagram post that there will be a second part of the wedding coming by the end of the year.



RELATEDSam Pinto, Anthony Semerad tie knot in civil ceremony


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AUSSIE ANTHONY SEMERAD
                                                      SAM PINTO.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rosanna Roces apologizes to Lorna Tolentino for alleged affair with Rudy Fernandez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rosanna Roces apologizes to Lorna Tolentino for alleged affair with Rudy Fernandez


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Host Ogie Diaz revealed that Rosanna Roces and Lorna Tolentino finally buried their hatchet. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You'll never find anyone with a better memory than me': Cavite architect wins Miss Universe PH 2021 interview challenge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You'll never find anyone with a better memory than me': Cavite architect wins Miss Universe PH 2021 interview challenge


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
All ladies were given 30 seconds to answer each of the questions, and when the bell chimed, the ensuing replies were mut...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 30 revealed, Maureen Wroblewitz no.1 in fan votes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 30 revealed, Maureen Wroblewitz no.1 in fan votes


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After over four weeks and five challenges (Headshot, Introduction Video, Runway, Casting Challenge, and Interview), the Miss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes confirms breakup with Paolo Contis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes confirms breakup with Paolo Contis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Paolo Contis. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Secretly married? Ogie Diaz clarifies Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil status
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Secretly married? Ogie Diaz clarifies Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil status


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Talent manager Ogie Diaz denied that Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil already tied the knot. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Barretto joins Gerald Anderson in Coast Guard K9 Squadron
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Barretto joins Gerald Anderson in Coast Guard K9 Squadron


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto joined boyfriend Gerald Anderson in the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Auxiliary K9 Squad...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Kailangan ko ilayo 'yung mga bata': LJ Reyes reveals reasons behind split with Paolo Contis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Kailangan ko ilayo 'yung mga bata': LJ Reyes reveals reasons behind split with Paolo Contis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes broke her silence on the reasons behind her breakup with Paolo Contis. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Divorce in the Philippines? Miss Universe PH 2021 Top 30 finalist Katrina Dimaranan answers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Divorce in the Philippines? Miss Universe PH 2021 Top 30 finalist Katrina Dimaranan answers


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
When Katrina Jayne Dimaranan won as Binibining Pilipinas Tourism in 2011, she thought her dreams of having a chance to compete...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 60th Miss International moved to fall 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
60th Miss International moved to fall 2022


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
It looks like the Tokyo-based pageant organization Miss International rained on our parade, especially that most pageant fans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA opens new performing platform for young, trendy artists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA opens new performing platform for young, trendy artists


                              

                                                                  By Angel Javier Cruz |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Earlier this month, GMA Music launched a trendier, more hip sub-label to reward the new generation of listeners with the launch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with