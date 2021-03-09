Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad tie knot in civil ceremony
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sam Pinto and basketball player Anthony Semerad tied the knot in an intimate civil wedding ceremony yesterday.
The PBA player, in his Instagram story, posted a video of him asking Sam, “Mrs. Semerad, how are you?”
“Very good, thank you,” Sam replied while wearing her simple wedding gown, seated in a table with few family members.
The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate and “Bubble Gang” comedienne earlier said in an Instagram post that there will be a second part of the wedding coming at the end of the year.
“Finally after a year of planning... Part 1 of our wedding is happening tomorrow!!! Part 2 is happening on December when (hopefully) our family and friends can fly here with less hassle and stress,” Sam wrote.
Sam and Anthony got engaged last 2019. They began dating a year before.
- Latest
- Trending