Entertainment
                        
Xian Lim all set for first Kapuso project
                        

                           
Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Xian Lim all set for first Kapuso project
On working amid the pandemic: ‘Being an artist especially  now, mahirap po, the industry is struggling, it’s really hard  to be given projects. As an actor, it’s very hard to find  venues to express ourselves, which is very painful. To be  given a project this big (from GMA), it makes me so happy.  As an artist, it’s really up to us to grow, and find different  things to do and create, especially during this pandemic.’
STAR / File
                        

                        
Xian Lim embraces “another chapter” in his life and career with his first project with the Kapuso network.



The actor, who is managed by Viva Artists Agency, was with ABS-CBN for the longest time, but recently signed a “program exclusive” contract with GMA to become the leading man of Jennylyn Mercado in the upcoming teleserye, Love. Die. Repeat., which will be directed by Irene Villamor.



During a virtual interview on Tuesday, Xian shared that the whole process of getting to work with GMA started with a phone call. “I was just very excited and I didn’t know what to say when I first received the call. Very brief yung binigay na kwento. Instantly, I said, wala ng masyadong pag-iisip pa, sinabi ko na, definitely I would love to work with you, guys.”



“I’m the type of person who’s open to work with everyone,” he added. “To be given the go-signal, to be given that call is such a surreal feeling. I was just lost for words… I’m really happy to be given this opportunity.”



He also said he’s happy and grateful to be working amid the pandemic.



“What I would say is ngayong may pandemic, being an artist especially now, mahirap po, the industry is struggling, it’s really hard to be given projects. As an actor, it’s very hard to find venues to express ourselves, which is very painful. To be given this project this big, it makes me so happy. Happy is actually an understatement because it’s not enough to capture what I’m feeling right now. But I guess, as an artist, it’s really up to us to grow, and find different things to do and create, especially during this pandemic.”



Xian gave a little teaser on his upcoming GMA series. “Without giving too much away, definitely it will tackle love and yung mga problema na dumadating pag nakaka-inlaban ang dalawa tao,” he said.



“The story revolves around a couple, how they fall in love, and the consequences and problems when you fall in love too much. We will also tackle the story of a family, acceptance ng bawat isa, sa pagiging miyembro ng isang pamilya.



“There’s gonna be a rollercoaster of emotions. I would say, this is something different because this is gonna be the first time na gagawin po siya sa isang teleserye setting. Kung ano po yun, just wait and see, but yeah it’s very exciting.”



He stressed that he welcomes projects that offer something new and different. “I love taking on projects that are different. I wanna take on something that will excite myself at the same time, the audience. And upon hearing the story that they gave me. I said that this is gonna really be nice for everyone who can watch this.”



Added Xian, “Of course, initially, maraming tumakbo sa isip ko. But I was just excited and happy to be given the opportunity nung panahon po na yun. Umapaw naman po yung excitement ko for the work, and the process to be able to start.”



Another plus factor for him is to have Irene Villamor (Ulan, Sid & Aya: Not A Love Story) as director. He previously worked with her on films she wrote, such as Bakit Hindi Ka Crush ng Crush Mo? with Kim Chiu and Everything About Her with Vilma Santos and Angel Locsin.



Xian said, “Instantly, when I heard her name, I was on board because we’ve worked together many years back. From my very first film to the project with Ms. Vilma Santos to now. I’ve always been a fan of hers.”



He’s also particularly excited to be paired with Jennylyn, having seen her movies.



As of writing, they are still in quarantine as protocol for the lock-in taping. Xian has so far met Jennylyn once when they underwent a swab test.



“I think the preparation is basically getting familiar with the story and the script,” he said, adding that they’re currently having Zoom meetings and an acting coach guiding them in virtual workshops.



“I think it is very important and plays a huge importance yung online workshop because it gives us a chance to build rapport and to know each other more.”



Asked about girlfriend and longtime loveteam partner Kim Chiu’s reaction to his pairing with Jennylyn, he said she was very excited for him, in fact “naalala ko nung sinabi ko sa kanya, pinalakpakan pa nga niya ako kasi we’re very passionate in all our projects. To be given the opportunity to work in another network, work with other people like Jennylyn, it’s a happy feeling for both of us.”



No, he didn’t ask for Kim’s “permission” to work with GMA.



“Hindi ako nagpaalam because I know suportado namin ang isa’t isa in whatever decision we’re going to make. Never kaming umabot sa point na papaalam muna ako before ko gawin ito. Yung relationship po namin, hindi ganun,” he explained.



“We’re very supportive of each other and whatever (career) moves we have to make, whether it is working with other actors, and working on different projects. Hindi po kami nakikialam sa isa’t isa, na ‘wag gawin ito or gawin ‘yan.”



Though he somehow hinted that Kim is going through something in her own career, “I don’t think I’m in the position to say whatever she’s going through. We talk about those things and as a couple, siempre that’s something we have to tell each other, mga hinanakit, sama ng loob, it’s part of being in a relationship.”



He, nevertheless, assured fans that his tandem with Kim will always be there.



“Yung tandem lang na KimXi, it will always be there naman po at sa lahat ng mga nagtatanong at nababasa ko sa Twitter, i-address ko lang po yung ‘o ano na ang mangyayari sa tandem?’ It’s always gonna be there. The love is always gonna be there. We support each other, basically.”



Besides Love. Die. Repeat., he’s open and willing to do more projects with GMA.



“Ngayon pa lang, gusto ko ng sabihin, gusto kong mabigyan ng opportunity to pitch stories, yung mga sinulat ko. I wanna be able to have the opportunity to direct and hopefully be part of the creatives and the creative process sa paggawa ng isang proyekto. That’s something I’m very passionate about,” said Xian who first ventured into screenwriting and directing in 2019 via the Cinemalaya film entry Tabon.



He added, “Aside from acting and hosting, sana mabigyan ako ng opportunity to sing and perform alongside the great singers na meron po ang Kapuso. Ngayon pa lang nananawagan na ako. I always tell everyone na sana (it happens) because it’s something that I love doing.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

