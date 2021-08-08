



































































 




   







   















6 held in Baguio for fake COVID-19 test results
A police officer checks the travel permit of a driver along Kennon Road in August 2020.
The STAR/Andy Zapata Jr., file

                     

                        

                           
6 held in Baguio for fake COVID-19 test results

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2021 - 4:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Six visitors are facing criminal complaints for falsification of documents after presenting fake RT-PCR test results upon entry to Baguio City.



Two of the six were from as far away as Bukidnon and Zamboanga City, although others were from Metro Manila, Bulacan and Cavite.





They will also be facing complaints for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.



According to the Baguio City police, visitors' documents were found to bogus upon inspection at the Baguio City Convention Center Triage Facility. The discovery was reported by the staff at the triage center to the Marcos Highway police station, which sent personnel to arrest the six.



Violators reportedly told police that since they had no money to pay for RT-PCR or antigen testing, they went to Metro Manila to get fake medical documents. 



According to a February advisory of the Depatment of Health and the Department of Trade and Industry, RT-PCR tests can cost as much as P5,000 at private clinics. The price cap for tests at public laboratories is P3,800.



The violators told police they have important appointments in Baguio City.



The six were made to undergo RT-PCR tests in the city and are now at the Triage Isolation Facility of Pink House at Barangay T. Alonzo.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

