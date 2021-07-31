Former MTRCB chief Manoling Morato succumbed to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Former Movie and TV Review and Classifications Board (MTRCB) head Manuel "Manoling" Morato passed away on Friday due to COVID-19. He was 87.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Morato died at 2:30 in the afternoon at a Quezon City hospital.

Morato's family said that his health rapidly deteriorated after four days in the hospital.

Actor Jake Cuenca, Morato's grandnephew, said the former board director of the Philippines Charity Sweepstakes Office will be missed.

“Ang bilis, a matter of a week! It took us all by surprise because usually he overcomes challenges,” Jake said.

“Ang dami niyang natulungang tao, kasama na ang pamilya namin,” he said.