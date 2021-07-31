Alexa Ilacad: ABS-CBN is home

Alexa Ilacad never thought of abandoning ABS-CBN. She is one of the many stars of ABS-CBN who have chosen to stay with the company that continues to find ways to bring light and joy to Filipinos despite the many challenges.

“I chose to stay because ABS-CBN is my home. It did not cross my mind to leave ABS-CBN. I have no reason to leave. I am comfortable here. I am happy with the way we serve our fellow Filipinos. The community means a lot to me,” she said.

Alexa, who is currently seen in the primetime teleserye Init sa Magdamag, feels proud of how ABS-CBN is serving the public despite the pandemic and the broadcast shutdown.

“Ginawa natin ang lahat para makapagbigay ng saya and entertainment sa mga tao. We are doing a good job at it,” said Alexa. “Masaya ang viewers natin. Nagawan natin ng paraan to reach more people and give them the love and quality entertainment they deserve.”

Alexa’s co-star Gab Lagman shares the same sentiment and appreciates the viewers’ support.

In the series, Alexa and Gab portray Hannah and Kiko, who after playing a cat-and-mouse game, have finally realized they have feelings for each other.

He said, “Nakagawa pa rin kami ng sobrang ganda na palabas para ma-inspire ang mga tao during this pandemic. Kahit lock-in kami, kinuha pa rin namin yung project para maibahagi ang istorya ng Init sa Magdamang. Kahit may pandemic, may nalabas pa rin na show para sa inyo.”

It is also the reason why he chose to stay with ABS-CBN. “Iba kasi gumawa ng istorya ang ABS-CBN and iba sila mag-produce. I really enjoy it and dito ako nag-start sa Halik. I wanted to continue it, and it was a good decision I made. Tignan mo naman ang reception ng mga tao sa Init sa Magdamag. It was a good choice.”

Init sa Magdamag has been enjoying strong viewership on TV and online. It recently became a top trending topic on Twitter. Netizens praised the cast’s performances, especially in the #ISMBAtteredWife episode, and even lauded ABS-CBN for producing a well-made series despite the production limitations brought about by the pandemic.

Gab Lagman says he appreciates viewers’ support.

“Creativity, cinematography, story, production, acting, actors, let’s admit it only ABS-CBN can give us dekalidad na teleserye. #ISMBatteredWife,” @AizySky said.

“Hands down to the whole creative and production team. ABS-CBN pa rin talaga. Congrats! #ISMBatteredWife,” @chnohernandez voiced.

The teleserye, topbilled by Yam Concepcion, JM de Guzman and Gerald Anderson, is one of the four ABS-CBN primetime entertainment shows currently seen on free TV channels TV5 nationwide and A2Z in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Viewers need to rescan their digital boxes like TVplus to catch the digital broadcast signal and follow the intriguing plot that has captivated viewers for months.

In the series, Alexa and Gab’s characters, Hannah and Kiko, have been playing a cat-and-mouse game, but it took a sweet turn as they realized they have feelings for each other.

It is the first team-up of Alexa and Gab onscreen. So what have they discovered about each other while doing the series as a love team?

Alexa shared, “I think that Gab brought it out of me. I discovered how patient I could be na masaya talaga magkaroon ng partner na katulad ni Gab na mapagbigay every time we have scenes together. Ang saya makakita ng bagong actor, who is so willing to learn and be inspired kung ganon ang katrabaho mo. Mas gusto mong paghusayan para makatulong ka sa kanya.”

For his part, Gab discovered Alexa’s generosity and how good she is as an actress. He said, “Magkasama kami ni Alexa sa lock-in taping for six months in and out. Marami rin kaming bonding. Lagi kaming kumakain ng tapsi at mango shake. Naging close kami and na-build namin ang chemistry namin doon.”

While their characters Hannah and Kiko may be developing feelings toward each other in the series, viewers wonder if love will finally blossom between them, especially after learning that it was Kiko’s father who killed Hannah’s father. How will Hannah react when she discovers the truth about her father’s death?

Viewers can find out by watching Init sa Magdamang weeknights at 9:20 on cable and satellite TV channels Kapamilya Channel and Jeepney TV. It is also streamed on Kapamilya Online Live via the YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Entertainment, iWantTFC, WeTV and iFlix.