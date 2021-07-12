Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves lauded for Binibining Pilipinas 2021 hosting

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queens Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves trended online after hosting the 57th Binibining Pilipinas, making history as the first pageant in the country with all-female hosts.

The two beauty queens were two of the trending topics on Twitter since last night after making a job well done hosting the country’s prestigious pageant.

Masbate’s Hannah Arnold won the Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Cavite’s Samantha Panlilio got the Binibining Grand International title, Cagayan de Oro’s Cinderella Obenita bagged Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental and Batangas’ Maureen Montagne won the Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

Olivia Culpo, who hosted Miss Universe 2020 recently, was criticized anew after Catriona and Nicole showed how efficient they were in hosting a pageant.

#BinibiningPilipinas2021

Olivia being disappointed to herself after seeing Catriona and Nicole hosting the Binibining Pilipinas pic.twitter.com/6CQMFTPPuh — wans (@yownauh01) July 11, 2021

Social media users also pointed out how Catriona was eager to answer the Q&A segment.

Some said that the Catriona and Nicole tandem is hosting the pageant was the best.

No questions asked. One of the best hosts and best tandem na lahat ng season ng #BinibiningPilipinas2021.



Nicole Cordoves and @catrionaelisa are the epitome of powerful women in this country. Drop mic! ???????????? — John Kirby Castillo (@JanKeerbee) July 11, 2021

A Twitter user, meanwhile, noticed that Nicole flipped her hair upon introducing Pinky Webb, who famously did the same to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a CNN Philippines interview.