




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Robert Downey Jr. snaps away co-Marvel stars by unfollowing them on IG
Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in "Avengers: End Game"
Marvel Studios via YouTube, screenshot 

                     

                        

                           
Robert Downey Jr. snaps away co-Marvel stars by unfollowing them on IG

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 2:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users went abuzz after Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed all of his Marvel co-stars on Instagram.



With 50.7 million followers on Instagram, the "Iron Man" star only follows 43, including brands and his close friends.



Robert was known as friends with his co-Marvel stars that include Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston, to name a few. 



Marvel fans took to Twitter to ask why Iron Man unfollowed his co-Avengers. 



“Would someone like to tell me WHY RDJ has decided to unfollow all the Marvel cast on Instagram,” @strictlysapphic wrote. 



 






 



“I wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole Marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era," @scarletssripa wrote. 



 






 



Robert, however, still follows the whole cast on his Twitter account. 



The actor’s last appearance on the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in “Avengers: End Game,” where he sacrificed himself to save the universe. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AVENGERS ENDGAME
                                                      ROBERT DOWNEY JR.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Una siyang naging akin': Kiray Celis tells Ellen Adarna about Derek Ramsay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Una siyang naging akin': Kiray Celis tells Ellen Adarna about Derek Ramsay


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Derek has been engaged with Ellen since March, one month after admitting that they are dating.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Montes, Coco Martin spotted bonding in Greenhills
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Montes, Coco Martin spotted bonding in Greenhills


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya rumored couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes were spotted anew in public after their alleged Boracay trip recen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Possible Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates&nbsp;                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Possible Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates 


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The unconfirmed list includes:

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta vowed that her role in the upcoming movie “Revirginized” was different from all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meet LJ & Donita Rose&rsquo;s &lsquo;go-to&rsquo; make-up artist in the US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meet LJ & Donita Rose’s ‘go-to’ make-up artist in the US


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wearing make-up remains a part of Donita Rose and LJ Moreno’s routine to keep themselves look radiant even after they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SB19, Sanya Lopez, Andrea Brillantes named Top Celebrity at TikTok PH Awards 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SB19, Sanya Lopez, Andrea Brillantes named Top Celebrity at TikTok PH Awards 2021


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TikTok Philippines' Twitter posted the announcement of P-pop group SB19's Top Celebrity award at its inaugural show last July...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Lovi Poe remained silent on the rumors that she’s transferring from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arjo Atayde&rsquo;s Bagman heading to Netflix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arjo Atayde’s Bagman heading to Netflix


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The socio-political thriller Bagman topbilled by Arjo Atayde is coming to Netflix this month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paul Pablo: Emerging LGBTQIA+ artist to watch out for
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paul Pablo: Emerging LGBTQIA+ artist to watch out for


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
‘I also want to do songs that have a universal appeal and that promote the artistry of the Filipino LGBTQIA+ community…...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Space Jam gets a sequel
                              


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If I were to produce a soundtrack for the sequel to the much-loved Space Jam film, the first artist I would want in the line-up would be R. Kelly. After all he came up with the song, I Believe I Can Fly, which is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with