Robert Downey Jr. snaps away co-Marvel stars by unfollowing them on IG
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users went abuzz after Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed all of his Marvel co-stars on Instagram.
With 50.7 million followers on Instagram, the "Iron Man" star only follows 43, including brands and his close friends.
Robert was known as friends with his co-Marvel stars that include Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston, to name a few.
Marvel fans took to Twitter to ask why Iron Man unfollowed his co-Avengers.
“Would someone like to tell me WHY RDJ has decided to unfollow all the Marvel cast on Instagram,” @strictlysapphic wrote.
would someone like to tell me WHY rdj has decided to unfollow all the marvel cast on instagram— ?ailsa (@strictlysapphic) July 1, 2021
“I wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole Marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era," @scarletssripa wrote.
i wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era— maximoff ????· ? loki era. (@scarletsripa) July 1, 2021
Robert, however, still follows the whole cast on his Twitter account.
The actor’s last appearance on the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in “Avengers: End Game,” where he sacrificed himself to save the universe.
