Robert Downey Jr. snaps away co-Marvel stars by unfollowing them on IG

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users went abuzz after Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed all of his Marvel co-stars on Instagram.

With 50.7 million followers on Instagram, the "Iron Man" star only follows 43, including brands and his close friends.

Robert was known as friends with his co-Marvel stars that include Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston, to name a few.

Marvel fans took to Twitter to ask why Iron Man unfollowed his co-Avengers.

“Would someone like to tell me WHY RDJ has decided to unfollow all the Marvel cast on Instagram,” @strictlysapphic wrote.

“I wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole Marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era," @scarletssripa wrote.

Robert, however, still follows the whole cast on his Twitter account.

The actor’s last appearance on the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in “Avengers: End Game,” where he sacrificed himself to save the universe.