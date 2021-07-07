




































































 




   

   









Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli sends prayers for AFP plane crash victims
Matteo Guidicelli 
Matteo Guidicelli via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli sends prayers for AFP plane crash victims

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 12:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli sent his prayers for his co-soldier and other civilian victims of the recently crashed PAF C-130 5125 military plane in Jolo, Sulu.



In his Twitter account, Matteo shared a news clip, saying he’s sad for the unfortunate incident. 



“My thoughts and prayers. This is so sad….” Matteo wrote. 



He also shared the Philippine Army's tweet saying its condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and civilians. 



 






 



“In the wake of the tragedy of PAF C-130 5125 crash last July 4, 2021 in Jolo, Sulu, the Philippine Army condoles with the bereaved families of our fallen soldiers and honor their sacrifices for the nation,” the Army wrote. 



At least 50 people were killed and 53 others were injured when a C-130 Hercules military plane crashed after missing the runway upon landing in Patikul, Sulu before noon last Monday.



 






 



The AFP, however, said that it was in excellent condition.



“The aircraft is in tip-top shape. It’s not brand new but [it was] in a very good condition,” Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson, said in a press briefing.



He said the C-130 plane had 11,000 flying hours remaining before its next maintenance was due.



RELATED: AFP: C-130 in Sulu crash not brand new but in 'tip-top' shape


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

