'Gossip Girl' remake premieres July 8

MANILA, Philippines — Teen drama series "Gossip Girl," about the scandalous lives of New York's elite, is back with a new cast and will be brought to Philippine audiences by SKY via HBO GO, starting July 8.

Now bolder and fiercer than its predecessor, the series returns after an eight-year hiatus, with a new generation of private school teens introduced to the watchful eye of the infamous surveillance website taking over on social media.

The revamped version of the pop-culture classic, produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, features a new ensemble, which includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

The series is based on the best-selling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage.

The Philippine premiere of the new-look "Gossip Girl" starts this July 8, Thursday, the same date as the US, exclusively on HBO GO.

SKY subscribers can catch all the drama in the Upper East Side on-demand with an HBO GO subscription for as low as P99 a month. Visit mysky.com.ph/hbogo for more details.