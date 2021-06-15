




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
By popular demand: Voice talent Inka Magnaye dubs 'Trese'
From left: Inka Magnaye, Alexandra Trese
Inka Magnaye via Instagram, Netflix/Released

                     

                        

                           
By popular demand: Voice talent Inka Magnaye dubs 'Trese'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 6:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Have you seen Filipina voice actor Inka Magnaye dubbing Alexandra Trese?



If not, check out her TikTok post and listen to her take on the currently most popular supernatural badass heroine: 





 





@inkamagnaye


##duet with @maronnecruz here’s my modest try at doing Trese! I feel like my voice sounds a little too “mature” for the role, but this was fun to do!

? original sound - Maronne Cruz








The clip showed Alexandra going to the crime scene of the murdered ghost of the famous White Lady of Balete Drive. Shown in the trailer and part of the first five minutes of the show, Trese converses with Capt. Guerrero and Tapia while asking about the details of the case.



"Here's my modest try at doing Trese! I feel like my voice sounds a little too 'mature' for the role, but this was fun to do," she wrote as description to the video.



She added in the comments section that her voice sounds too mature for the age of the character.



"I'd love to come into the series as a different character though," she wrote.



She also asked if she auditioned for the role. "Nope, I wasn't asked. Hihi," she replied.



As of press time, Inka's dub has been viewed 861,000 times, liked by 121,000 people and with 2,900 comments.



Most of the comments were positive. Some said they liked her version.



"No hate but I really love her version. It suits well," read a comment by gepgep09.



Verified TikTok user PipayKipayy said it was "gooddddd."



On Monday, Inka defended actress Liza Soberano who voices Alexandra Trese's Filipino dub. Her post included a throwback photo of her and Apollo Abraham, who plays Capt. Guerrero in the Netflix anime series.



RELATED: 'Perfect but...': Voice actor reviews Liza Soberano's 'Trese' Filipino dubbing



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TRESE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viva, Nadine Lustre both claim victory over new court order on contract dispute
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Viva, Nadine Lustre both claim victory over new court order on contract dispute


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nadine Lustre is called on to uphold her contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) after the Quezon City regional trial court...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty queens divided as Miss Universe Philippines, other countries open to transgender bets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beauty queens divided as Miss Universe Philippines, other countries open to transgender bets


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After Miss Universe Spain 2018 Angela Ponce made a splash as the first transgender woman to have competed in the Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Eula thinks &lsquo;faith healer&rsquo; Deborah is dangerous
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Eula thinks ‘faith healer’ Deborah is dangerous


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
In ABS-CBN’s inspirational series Huwag Kang Mangamba, Eula Valdez portrays Deborah, a faith healer well-known in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 First Binibining Pilipinas winner's descendant eyed for Miss Grand International 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First Binibining Pilipinas winner's descendant eyed for Miss Grand International 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Who is Mr. Nawat's favorite Binibini?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Randy grateful for return to hosting at 60
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Randy grateful for return to hosting at 60


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Leaving a noontime show, where he served as judge for three years, was not a head-scratcher for Randy Santiago, who recently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Heart Evangelista honors Miriam Defensor-Santiago on senator's birthday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Heart Evangelista honors Miriam Defensor-Santiago on senator's birthday


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista continued to remember Miriam Defensor-Santiago as she greeted the late senator a happy ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Our Indie Queen': Jasmine Curtis-Smith signs up with Maja Salvador's talent agency
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Our Indie Queen': Jasmine Curtis-Smith signs up with Maja Salvador's talent agency


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis is the newest celebrity under Maja Salvador’s Crown Artist Management talent agency....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Which is the best version of 'Trese'? Here's why watch it in Filipino, English, Japanese
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Which is the best version of 'Trese'? Here's why watch it in Filipino, English, Japanese


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is an honest review of what can be expected from experiencing it dubbed in different tongues. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How sweet! Rico Blanco, Maris Racal get vaccinated together
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How sweet! Rico Blanco, Maris Racal get vaccinated together


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Weeks after Kapamilya actress Maris Racal confirmed their relationship, Original Pilipino Music artist Rico Blanco posted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shay shares Pinoy culture with the world through Trese
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Shay shares Pinoy culture with the world through Trese


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the English-language version of Trese, Shay Mitchell is in good company of Hollywood actors with Filipino heritage such...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with