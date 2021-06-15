By popular demand: Voice talent Inka Magnaye dubs 'Trese'

MANILA, Philippines — Have you seen Filipina voice actor Inka Magnaye dubbing Alexandra Trese?

If not, check out her TikTok post and listen to her take on the currently most popular supernatural badass heroine:

@inkamagnaye ##duet with @maronnecruz here’s my modest try at doing Trese! I feel like my voice sounds a little too “mature” for the role, but this was fun to do! ? original sound - Maronne Cruz



The clip showed Alexandra going to the crime scene of the murdered ghost of the famous White Lady of Balete Drive. Shown in the trailer and part of the first five minutes of the show, Trese converses with Capt. Guerrero and Tapia while asking about the details of the case.

"Here's my modest try at doing Trese! I feel like my voice sounds a little too 'mature' for the role, but this was fun to do," she wrote as description to the video.

She added in the comments section that her voice sounds too mature for the age of the character.

"I'd love to come into the series as a different character though," she wrote.

She also asked if she auditioned for the role. "Nope, I wasn't asked. Hihi," she replied.

As of press time, Inka's dub has been viewed 861,000 times, liked by 121,000 people and with 2,900 comments.

Most of the comments were positive. Some said they liked her version.

"No hate but I really love her version. It suits well," read a comment by gepgep09.

Verified TikTok user PipayKipayy said it was "gooddddd."

On Monday, Inka defended actress Liza Soberano who voices Alexandra Trese's Filipino dub. Her post included a throwback photo of her and Apollo Abraham, who plays Capt. Guerrero in the Netflix anime series.

RELATED: 'Perfect but...': Voice actor reviews Liza Soberano's 'Trese' Filipino dubbing