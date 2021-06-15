




































































 




   







   















Jessy Mendiola denies being 'Classic Lopez girl'
Jessy Mendiola 
Jessy Mendiola denies being 'Classic Lopez girl'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 8:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jessy Mendiola denied rumors that she’s a “Classic Lopez Girl.”



In her YouTube channel, Jessy answered the most Googled question about her. 



People said that a “Classi Lopez girl” is under the protection of former ABS-CBN network Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eugenio Lopez III and she is untouchable.



“No. Hindi po totoo. And hindi ko alam kung saan nanggaling 'yun but no, it’s not true,” Jessy clarified the rumors. 



 






 



Rumors of her being a Lopez girl surfaced after a Facebook page exposed celebrity rumors that included KC Concepcion being a nymphomaniac, Janella Salvador being a lesbian, Maja Salvador having halitosis, among others.



Apart from the Lopez girl rumors, Jessy also answered a question about her being pregnant. 



“I’m not yet pregnant. Don’t worry, if ever, I’ll immediately share the news with you and won’t hide it. But right now, not yet,” she said.



Jessy also said that she's ready to get pregnant this year. 



Jessy and Luis Manzano tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony last February after four years of being together. — Video by Jessy Mendiola via YouTube


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

