Why Judy Ann Santos does not want to do 'Doctor Foster' Philippine version

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos refused to answer if the lead role of “The Broken Marriage Vow” was offered to her.

In her recent interview with G3 San Diego, Judy Ann said she doesn’t want to answer the question out of respect to the chosen lead actress, Jodi Sta. Maria.

“I don’t know if I have to answer that question, kasi I don’t want to be unfair kay Jodi,” Judy Ann said.

“At the same time, gusto ko rin maghintay sa management if they are going to answer that,” she added.

When ABS-CBN announced that they are creating the Philippine adaptation of the global hit drama series “Doctor Foster,” fans wanted Judy Ann to play the lead role opposite her former on-screen partner Piolo Pascual.

Judy Ann also said that she’s happy that Jodi got the role because it’s a good project.

“Ako, happy ako that it is Jodi who is doing ‘Doctor Foster.’ … It’s a very, very good material. It’s a good project,” she said.

“Ako din naman, if ever, hindi ko rin naman din siya magagawa, kasi takot nga ako lumabas, more than anything."

