Piolo Pascual to accept 'The Broken Marriage Vow' if Judy Ann Santos accepted it

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascaual revealed that he will accept the role in the ABS-CBN’s adaptation of “Doctor Foster” if it was offered to him and former on-screen partner Judy Ann Santos.

In his recent interview with Bianca Gonzalez on Cinema News, Piolo said he’s willing to do a teleserye again if Judy Ann accepted “The Broken Marriage Vow” role.

"I was talking to my friends about it and I knew the casting long before. Sabi ko nga, kung tinanggap ni Juday, kung gagawin ni Juday, I'll do it. I'll do it in a heartbeat. It would be nice to work with her again," Piolo said.

"Juday is Juday. I'm always gonna be a fan. Ang laki ng utang na loob ko du'n, I'm always gonna say that. If there's a chance for us to work again, anytime, anytime," he added.

Piolo, however, said that he’s happy with Zanjoe Marudo and Jodi Sta. Maria for getting the titular character for the series' local adaptation.

"It could've been nice, but I'm happy for Zanjoe and Jodi. They're my friends too, kayang-kaya nila yun," he assured.

Piolo also said in the same interview that he is still a Kapamilya and he misses the people in the network.

"Kapamilya? Yeah. I miss everyone, my family in 'ASAP,' my bosses, my fellow stars, the production people who became my family. I literally grew up in ABS. Everyone around in ABS—the people, the Kapamilyas. Nakaka-miss din kasi you're not as visible, as active. You kinda miss, ganu'n," he said.

