Jerald Napoles reveals Kim Molina's reaction to love scene with Sunshine Guimary

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jerald Napoles revealed that girlfriend Kim Molina felt uncomfortable in his love scene with newcomer Sunshine Guimary on the movie “Kaka.”

In Viva Film’s virtual conference yesterday, the comedian said he didn’t expect that he will have a love scene someday.

"Honestly speaking, siyempre girlfriend has to react regarding sa mga ganitong bagay, so medyo naging uncomfortable si Kim lalo na nu'ng malaman niya 'yung mga gagawin,” he said.

“It’s a sex comedy. Maski naman ako, hindi ko ine-expect na mapupunta ako sa ganitong linya," he added.

Jerald said that before they shot steamy scenes, director GB San Pedro detailed to them everything that they should do on the set.

"Actually, detalyado. Kailangan malaman kapag ganyan so dinetail naman ni Direk GB na eto 'yung choreography, eto 'yung editing niyan, dito 'yung camera, tayo-tayo lang dito,” Jerald shared.

"Nu'ng nalinaw na kung ano 'yung vision, naging kumportable kahit papaano, and then sinuportahan naman ni Kim kung ano' yung kaya kong gawin para sa pelikula."

Jerald said the love scenes were steamy but they trusted GB on the shoot.

“Oo, steamy 'yung love scene at hindi lang naman kay Kim, pati sa akin, kailangan idetalye. Pati mismo kay Sunshine kasi sabi nga ni Direk GB, ‘Hindi naman tayo magsu-shoot ng porn',” he said.

"So meron siyang artistic approach, kailangan lang malaman bilang artista kung saan papunta 'yung vision ng direktor para lang alam namin bilang kami ang gagawa ng choreo, blocking, at pakiramdam ng eksena para magtugma rin with the director.”

“Kaka” is available for streaming on VivaMax starting May 28.