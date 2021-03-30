CHINESE NEW YEAR
Kakai Bautista's camp finally addresses Mario Maurer's management allegations
Kakai Bautista
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedienne Kakai Bautista's camp finally answered the accusations of Thai actor Mario Maurer’s demand letter for her. 

In a statement released by Kakai’s management Artist Gallery Management via social media, the firm, through legal counsel Jude Marfil, said there are no any factual or legal bases for the Thai actor’s management’s claim.  

“We firmly and vehemently repudiate and detest in the strongest possible terms the claims of the ‘Authorized Attorney’ of Mr. Maurer’s agency against our Client. They are palpably without any factual and legal bases. Further, his claim that our Client ‘improperly exploited’ and made ‘false statements’ about Mr. Mario Maurer and his team already reek of libel, a crime punishable under Art. 353 of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines,” Kakai’s management said. 

“Any and all factual allegations of our Client as to her experience, connection, and communication with Mr. Maurer and the latter’s team are only based on truthful occurrences,” it added. 

Marfil said that Kakai only cherished the moment she had worked with an international figure. 

“That is, a simple and truthful recollection of her personal experience in working with an international public figure such as Mr. Mario Maurer, whom she has so cherished and has held with high regard and respect,” he said. 

“Accordingly, for as long as the statements of our Client are based on truth and that she has not signed any non-disclosure agreement with Mr. Maurer and/or his agency, Ms. Bautista is very much free under our legal system to publicly talk about her experiences with Mr. Maurer, who is an international public figure,” Marfil added.

Marfil said Kakail decided to dissociate herself from the Thai actor in every means. 

“Nonetheless, our Client has decided to totally dissociate herself from Mr. Maurer through all means and channels possible. In this regard, we have demanded from the alleged Attorney of Mr. Maurer’s agency to prove his identity and authority to send the Cease and Demand Letter on behalf of Mr. Maurer and the latter’s agency,” Marfil said. 

“We have likewise formally demanded for the alleged Attorney of Mr Maurer's agency and/or any of their representative/agents to cease and desist in making any and all unfounded and malicious claims against our Client before any media or communication channel,” he added. 

RELATED: Mario Maurer camp explains demand letter to Kakai Bautista: Not about looks but the truth

