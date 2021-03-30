Mario Maurer camp explains demand letter to Kakai Bautista: Not about looks but the truth

MANILA, Philippines — Thai actor Mario Maurer’s camp insisted that the demand letter sent to Kapuso comedienne Kakai Bautista is not about looks but the truth.

A source close to Mario told Philstar.com that his management just want to stop Kakai from suggesting that they had romantic ties in the past.

“The demand letter is not about looks but about the truth. Mario’s Thai managers just want Kakai to stop all insinuations or suggestions that they had romantic ties because they only worked once and that was very professional,” the source told Philstar.com.

The source also said that Mario’s relationships with her co-actors in the Philippines were just professional.

“Mario is very respectful of all those he has worked with in the Philippines. All relationships made are strictly professional and never personal,” the source said.

“People are comparing why Erich Gonzales didn’t receive a demand letter? Because she never invent an imaginary love affair with him,” it added.

The source also said that Mario is dating Thai actress-model Junji Junjira since 2013.

“There never was a truth to all of Kakai’s delusions. Thai people thought she is a psychotic stalker because this was the first time they encountered like this. They are traumatized that one would invent stories for this long almost eight years,” it said.

“The cease and desist is simple: Just stop the make believe that she and Mario were an item. There never was, never will be,” it added.

Several celebrities such as television host Kim Atienza expressed their support to Kakai after the management of Mario, whom she has worked with years before, issued a demand letter against her.

“In other news, hayaan mo @kakaibautista. You deserve to be linked to someone more deserving of you and your talent. Kainis,” he tweeted in response to the reports.

