CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Mario Maurer camp explains demand letter to Kakai Bautista: Not about looks but the truth
Combination photo shows Kakai Bautista, Mario Maurer and his girlfriend Junji Junjira.
Instagram/ilovekaye, mario_mm38 and junji_junp

Mario Maurer camp explains demand letter to Kakai Bautista: Not about looks but the truth

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thai actor Mario Maurer’s camp insisted that the demand letter sent to Kapuso comedienne Kakai Bautista is not about looks but the truth. 

A source close to Mario told Philstar.com that his management just want to stop Kakai from suggesting that they had romantic ties in the past. 

“The demand letter is not about looks but about the truth. Mario’s Thai managers just want Kakai to stop all insinuations or suggestions that they had romantic ties because they only worked once and that was very professional,” the source told Philstar.com

The source also said that Mario’s relationships with her co-actors in the Philippines were just professional. 

“Mario is very respectful of all those he has worked with in the Philippines. All relationships made are strictly professional and never personal,” the source said. 

“People are comparing why Erich Gonzales didn’t receive a demand letter? Because she never invent an imaginary love affair with him,” it added. 

The source also said that Mario is dating Thai actress-model Junji Junjira since 2013.

“There never was a truth to all of Kakai’s delusions. Thai people thought she is a psychotic stalker because this was the first time they encountered like this. They are traumatized that one would invent stories for this long almost eight years,” it said. 

“The cease and desist is simple: Just stop the make believe that she and Mario were an item. There never was, never will be,” it added. 

Several celebrities such as television host Kim Atienza expressed their support to Kakai after the management of Mario, whom she has worked with years before, issued a demand letter against her.

“In other news, hayaan mo @kakaibautista. You deserve to be linked to someone more deserving of you and your talent. Kainis,” he tweeted in response to the reports.

RELATED: 

Mario Maurer camp claims Kakai Bautista damaged actor's career

Mario Maurer's camp demands Kakai Bautista to stop using Thai star's name, still waiting for formal reply

Kuya Kim backs Kakai Bautista as Mario Maurer’s agency issues demand letter

KAKAI BAUTISTA MARIO MAURER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite unique answer, Philippines' Samantha Bernardo crowned Miss Grand International 2020 1st Runner-Up
Despite unique answer, Philippines' Samantha Bernardo crowned Miss Grand International 2020 1st Runner-Up
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The Philippines' Samantha Bernardo fell short in bringing home the 2020 Miss Grand International crown, which went to Miss...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Mama side of Georgina
The Mama side of Georgina
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Did you know that according to studies 90 percent of a child’s brain development happens in the first five years?
Entertainment
fbfb
Camping 101 experience of fellow Paulinians
Camping 101 experience of fellow Paulinians
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
I am a proud Paulinian. I attended St. Paul Pasig from Grades Three to Seven, then moved to St. Paul University in Quezon...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Masaya ako': Inigo Pascual reacts to Maris Racal, Rico Blanco rumored romance
'Masaya ako': Inigo Pascual reacts to Maris Racal, Rico Blanco rumored romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya singer Iñigo Pascual reacted on rumored relationship between her former love team Maris Racal and vocalist...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss USA is first Black contender to win Miss Grand International crown
Miss USA is first Black contender to win Miss Grand International crown
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Miss Grand USA Abena Appia was crowned Miss Grand International 2020 at the close of glitzy coronation rites in Bangkok's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Kakai Bautista deactivates Twitter account after she's bashed over her comment on gov't
Kakai Bautista deactivates Twitter account after she's bashed over her comment on gov't
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapuso comedienne Kakai Bautista deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash on her tweet regarding the COVID-19...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yes, I believe!
Yes, I believe!
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
The seventh of the Lenten Reflection series in which the respondents answer the question ‘How do you know that there...
Entertainment
fbfb
What&rsquo;s the latest from the living legends?
What’s the latest from the living legends?
By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Many still do. But the most lovable of them all is Paul McCartney.
Entertainment
fbfb
Alisah, Myko sing about eternal love
Alisah, Myko sing about eternal love
By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
It is said that some of the best things in life come when you least expect them.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with