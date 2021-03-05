CHINESE NEW YEAR
Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia almost migrate abroad after ABS-CBN shutdown
Coleen and Billy
The STAR/ File

Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia almost migrate abroad after ABS-CBN shutdown

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapatid host Billy Crawford revealed that he and wife Coleen Garcia thought of migrating to another country when ABS-CBN's franchise expired and was not renewed.

During the virtual press conference of his new game show “The Wall Philippines,” Billy admitted that the pandemic and the ABS-CBN shutdown really affected them but the season also gave them their son Amari.

“Marami-rami rin kaming pinagdaanan pero it also worked to our blessing kasi through the pandemic season dito pinanganak ang anak namin ni Coleen. No'ng nawalan kami ng trabaho noong ABS-CBN (shutdown), may mga times na nag-uusap kami mag-asawa na, ‘Ano gagawin natin? Benta na lang kaya natin lahat tapos lipat tayo ng ibang bansa?",” Billy shared.

Billy and Coleen, however, trusted God and they came back on track as he now has multiple TV shows on TV5.

“May mga decisions tayo na kailangang gawin kasi hindi madaling mag-tanaw ng positivity sa lahat ng mga negativity sa paligid mo. Pero ang number one na natutunan namin is nagtiwala kami sa Panginoon, nagdasal kami. Iniyakan naming pamilya kung ano dapat namin gawin. Slowly we’re climbing above that wall,” he said.

Billy said he’s thankful for TV5 and Brightlight Productions for giving him jobs and opportunity.  

“I’m just really thankful na mayroon akong mga blessings, mayroon akong mga shows sa TV5, mayroon akong Brightlight Entertainment, so kumbaga dito ko tinanim 'yung sinabi ng tatay ko sa akin na ‘There’s no such things as problems kasi lahat ng problema may solusyon.’ Tinanim ko sa puso, sa isip ko 'yan kaya alam kong no matter what pandemic season, ang pinakaimportante we have to look forward and do what’s right for our family,” he said.

Hosted by Billy, "The Wall" is a local adaptation of a game of chance produced by NBA star Lebron James and will provide a rollercoaster of emotions during the gameplay.

“The Wall” will premiere on Saturday, March 13, at 6 p.m. on TV5.

