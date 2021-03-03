Ellen Adarna defends boyfriend Derek Ramsay from basher

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Ellen Adarna called out a rude social media user after it maliciously commented on her post.

In her Instagram account, Ellen posted a photo of her fixing boyfriend Derek Ramsay’s hair.

An Instagram user commented on Ellen’s post, saying Derek is her new toy.

“He is the new FB toy,” the social media user commented.

Ellen clapped back on the basher.

"Because... if someone were to FB a face like yours, kennot. Kennot even toy it," Ellen replied.

Derek recently called out a social media user after it commented the name of his ex-girlfriend Andrea Torres to a video of him with current girlfriend Ellen Adarna.

“Andrea left the group,” the Instagram user commented.

“Don’t be like that, please,” Derek wrote as response to an online user.

Derek and Ellen recently admitted that they are now in a relationship after weeks of romance rumors.

