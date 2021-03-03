You do note: Andrea Brillantes is 'bida,' Francine Diaz 'bida-kontrabidaâ€™ in new series

You do note: Andrea Brillantes is 'bida,' Francine Diaz 'bida-kontrabida’ in new series

MANILA, Philippines — Yes, Cassie. Yes, Marga. The tables have turned once again for the Mondragons, Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz, in their upcoming teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

The Kapamilya actresses will reverse roles as “bida” and “bida-kontrabida,” respectively, in the inspirational series where Andrea will portray blind girl Mira, and Francine will play troubled teen Joy.

Francine — who played the perfect Cassie in “Kadenang Ginto” — is seen pulling hair, yelling at others and exuding anti-hero angst in the full trailer of “Huwag Kang Mangamba” released Monday.

On the other hand, Andrea, who we loved to hate as the bratty but misunderstood Marga, is seen praying, reaching out and shedding protagonist tears.

Fans observed, however, that Francine’s role is not necessarily an antagonist and is actually more of a complex protagonist dealing with her own struggles. This is in the same vein as Andrea’s character in “Kadenang Ginto” who undergoes character development throughout the series.

"Joy" is someone who is greatly affected by the conflicts identified in the story. The antagonist on the other hand is someone who opposes/inhibits the action of the protagonist. We have to understand the fine line between the two para di tayo malito later on ???????? — humptyDumpty (@yup__itsme) March 2, 2021

The show will premiere on March 22 through free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live) and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

It will replace the ABS-CBN Primetime Bida slot of "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin," which is set to conclude on March 19.

Along with Andrea and Francine, the series is top-billed by their “Kadenang Ginto” co-stars and the other half of the Gold Squad, Seth Fedelin and Kyle Echarri.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Eula Valdez, Sylvia Sanchez, Nonie Buencamino, RK Bagatsing, Dominic Ochoa, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Angeline Quinto, Matet de Leon, Soliman Cruz, Mercedes Cabral and Alyanna Angeles.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” is named after the Catholic song written by Fr. Manoling V. Francisco.

“Kapit lang. ‘Di ka nag-iisa,” the show’s official teaser said.