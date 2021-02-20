CHINESE NEW YEAR
Moira on choosing JoshLia for 'Paubaya' MV: Ex-lovers are raw, natural in conveying forgiveness
Former couple Joshua Garcia and Julie Barreto star in Moira Dela Torre's music video "Paubaya."
Youtube/Moira Dela Torre

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2021 - 11:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre believed her music video “Paubaya” featuring Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto was the closure that the people need from the former lovers.

In a report by TV Patrol, Moira said her entire album is about forgiveness and letting go.

“I think that this is closure that we all needed. The message of my entire album and the entire songs that I wrote with my husband is about forgiveness and letting go,” Moira said.

Moira added that it’s a "great achievement" to her that a lot of people were inspired by the music video.

“To know that a lot of people related to this and to know that a lot of people were encourage by this to forgive, to do the right thing, to choose to love, is such a great achievement to me,” she said.

When asked why she and husband Jason Hernandez chose Joshua and Julia, Moira said they couldn’t think of anyone as raw and natural in conveying the message of forgiveness.

“JoshLia and Jason and I, we’ve been friends for quite a while now. But even without the friendship, we’ve been their biggest fans. We just couldn’t think of anyone else who could be as raw and as natural in conveying a message about forgiveness,” she said.

Uploaded last Sunday on YouTube, the “Paubaya” music video has now over 17 million views as of this writing.

