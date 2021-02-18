CHINESE NEW YEAR
Reum for more? Paris Hilton engaged again at 40
Carter Reum proposes to Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

Reum for more? Paris Hilton engaged again at 40

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fourth time’s the charm.

Celebrity heiress Paris Hilton said "yes" for the fourth time to a marriage proposal, according to her post on her 40th birthday.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

 

Paris’ latest engagement is to entrepreneur Carter Reum, who had dropped to one knee during a pre-dinner walk on the beach.

“It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends,” Paris fondly recalled in a website post.

She gushed at the engagement ring, which is estimated to retail for around $2 million.

"My love went above and beyond in every way. He tapped Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Lous-Francois Cartier, to design a breathtakingly beautiful ring that appears to be lit from within."

The couple has been dating since 2019.

Paris has found assurance in her newest fiancé. "With Carter by my side, I know that anything is possible," she said.

“He accepts me for who I am and encourages me to show my true self. I'm eternally greatful to have him in my life.”

"The Simple Life" star's line of ex-fiancés includes model Jason Shaw, heir Paris Latsis and actor Chris Zylka.

