KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
ABS-CBN confirms film for Bright or Win
Win Metawin and Bright Vachirawit
ABS-CBN/Released

ABS-CBN confirms film for Bright or Win

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thai stars Vachirawit Chiva-aree and Opas-iamkajorn, popularly known as BrightWin, will have a ABS-CBN film soon.

In a tweet from ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. managing director Olivia Lamasan admitted that she is a fan of the Thai actors.

 

 

“Yes there is something in development for a movie ng BrightWin, in collaboration with DreamScape and GMMTV,” Lamasa revealed.

In a latter tweet, however, MJ clarified that it’s either Bright or Win will have a film in the country.

“Clarification from Mico Del Rosario, PR Head of ABS-CBN Films: the movie under development is with either Bright or Win. My apologies for the confusion. Winking face (naexcite lang!)” MJ said.

The trending Thai tandem shot to popularity last year with their romance-comedy series “2gether The Series” and its sequel “Still 2gether,” whose Filipino-dubbed episodes and original Thai version with English subtitles are currently streaming on iWant TFC.

BRIGHTWIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Reunion of yesteryear&rsquo;s sex princesses
Reunion of yesteryear’s sex princesses
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Once upon a time, there was Alma Moreno, followed on the hot trail by (in this order) Rosanna Roces, Ara Mina and Maui Taylor....
Entertainment
fbfb
Cougar? Sheryl Cruz says love knows no age
Cougar? Sheryl Cruz says love knows no age
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso celebrities Sheryl Cruz and Jeric Gonzales both agreed that age doesn’t matter when it comes to love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano noticed by Thai actors Bright Vachirawit, Luke Voyage
Liza Soberano noticed by Thai actors Bright Vachirawit, Luke Voyage
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
The universal beauty of Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano has been noticed even by stars in the Philippines’ Southeast...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gretchen Ho moves from ABS-CBN to TV5, still willing to work with ex Robi Domingo
Gretchen Ho moves from ABS-CBN to TV5, still willing to work with ex Robi Domingo
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Star athlete Gretchen Ho looks forward to a busier year, now that she is officially a TV5 talent.
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Ellen Adarna doesn&rsquo;t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz
Why Ellen Adarna doesn’t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Elias, she said, does not understand yet her and John Lloyd’s work as actors.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'This has to stop': Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal on 'pambababoy' toward women
'This has to stop': Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal on 'pambababoy' toward women
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya stars Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal reacted over their photos that were edited to look nude on social media...
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's really to promote tourism': Tim Yap defends Baguio party over alleged quarantine violations
'It's really to promote tourism': Tim Yap defends Baguio party over alleged quarantine violations
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Events and TV host Tim Yap defended his birthday party that he organized in Baguio City amid heavy criticism from social...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN warns legal action vs culprits behind fake nudes of Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal
ABS-CBN warns legal action vs culprits behind fake nudes of Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
The network said they wouldn’t think twice about legally pursuing those who created, posted, spread or copied the edited...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jaclyn Jose to try out for Disney role
Jaclyn Jose to try out for Disney role
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Although no professional acting experience is required, Jaclyn brings multiple acting trophies under her belt, including the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lessons on regret and redemption from George Clooney&rsquo;s The Midnight Sky
Lessons on regret and redemption from George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
One of the highlights that fittingly ended a year of Zoom press junkets was The STAR’s interview with Hollywood star...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with