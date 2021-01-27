ABS-CBN confirms film for Bright or Win

MANILA, Philippines — Thai stars Vachirawit Chiva-aree and Opas-iamkajorn, popularly known as BrightWin, will have a ABS-CBN film soon.

In a tweet from ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. managing director Olivia Lamasan admitted that she is a fan of the Thai actors.

WATCH: ABS-CBN Films Managing Director Olive Lamasan on the BrightWin movie project in collaboration with DreamScape and GMMTV. pic.twitter.com/tYwPECJZpf — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) January 27, 2021

“Yes there is something in development for a movie ng BrightWin, in collaboration with DreamScape and GMMTV,” Lamasa revealed.

In a latter tweet, however, MJ clarified that it’s either Bright or Win will have a film in the country.

“Clarification from Mico Del Rosario, PR Head of ABS-CBN Films: the movie under development is with either Bright or Win. My apologies for the confusion. Winking face (naexcite lang!)” MJ said.

The trending Thai tandem shot to popularity last year with their romance-comedy series “2gether The Series” and its sequel “Still 2gether,” whose Filipino-dubbed episodes and original Thai version with English subtitles are currently streaming on iWant TFC.