Heart Evangelista on being 'bossed' around: Never gonna happen again

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista has learned to say no to being "bossed" around.

It was the opposite when she started out as a teeny bopper actress more than a decade ago. The 36-year-old actress recalled during the fourth episode of "Adulting" seriens with husband, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero uploaded on Sunday evening on her YouTube channel Love Marie Escudero.

She started by asking her husband how he deals with bosses who interfere with his personal life. The politician said that he does not really experience it happening to him since his bosses are the constituents who voted for him and most of them do not really meddle with his private affairs.

Heart, on the other hand, has bosses like those at GMA Network and those big wigs who call the shots for her many endorsements.

"You have a boss at GMA. You have a 'boss' whenever you endorse a product. They get to be more demanding than my bosses," remarked Chiz.

"Yeah and I'm kinda used to being bossed around," replied Heart. Chiz said that he doesn't seem to notice it.

Heart revealed that she had gotten used to it for a long time. "Well because dumating na ako sa point na ayoko na. All my life, I would be like 'Yes, Ma'am.' 'Yes, Ma'am.' So sanay na ako na ganon."

She continued: "Sanay ako, tapos pag nagre-reklamo ako sa schedule ko dahil wala pa akong tulog, hindi ako makauwi dahil hindi ako makaligo dahil yung call time ko is already now tapos nandito pa ako sa last location ko na nag-start ng 3 a.m. the other day. Pagdating ko sa bahay ng isang mabilisan, pag nag-aaway kami, may nakalista na lang na schedule from Monday to Sunday. Wala na akong excuse and she won't answer her call but I'm so used to it. Now, I've adjusted but I'll never allow that to ever happen again to me."

Chiz then joked that now he's the one paying for it. Heart disagreed. "No, it's just really more of I'm enjoying life now and I think I believe I'm kind to you. I think I am."