KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Heart Evangelista on being 'bossed' around: Never gonna happen again
Photo lifted from the Instagram account of Heart Evangelista.
Instagram/iamhearte
Heart Evangelista on being 'bossed' around: Never gonna happen again
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2021 - 9:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista has learned to say no to being "bossed" around. 

It was the opposite when she started out as a teeny bopper actress more than a decade ago. The 36-year-old actress recalled during the fourth episode of "Adulting" seriens with husband, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero uploaded on Sunday evening on her YouTube channel Love Marie Escudero. 

She started by asking her husband how he deals with bosses who interfere with his personal life. The politician said that he does not really experience it happening to him since his bosses are the constituents who voted for him and most of them do not really meddle with his private affairs. 

Heart, on the other hand, has bosses like those at GMA Network and those big wigs who call the shots for her many endorsements. 

"You have a boss at GMA. You have a 'boss' whenever you endorse a product. They get to be more demanding than my bosses," remarked Chiz. 

"Yeah and I'm kinda used to being bossed around," replied Heart. Chiz said that he doesn't seem to notice it. 

Heart revealed that she had gotten used to it for a long time. "Well because dumating na ako sa point na ayoko na. All my life, I would be like 'Yes, Ma'am.' 'Yes, Ma'am.' So sanay na ako na ganon."

She continued: "Sanay ako, tapos pag nagre-reklamo ako sa schedule ko dahil wala pa akong tulog, hindi ako makauwi dahil hindi ako makaligo dahil yung call time ko is already now tapos nandito pa ako sa last location ko na nag-start ng 3 a.m. the other day. Pagdating ko sa bahay ng isang mabilisan, pag nag-aaway kami, may nakalista na lang na schedule from Monday to Sunday. Wala na akong excuse and she won't answer her call but I'm so used to it. Now, I've adjusted but I'll never allow that to ever happen again to me."

Chiz then joked that now he's the one paying for it. Heart disagreed. "No, it's just really more of I'm enjoying life now and I think I believe I'm kind to you. I think I am."

CHIZ ESCUDERO HEART EVANGELISTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: Qualified Filipino lolas for Disney's upcoming film
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Lolas, it’s not too late to become a Disney princess!
Entertainment
fbfb
Frankie Pangilinan, Bianca Gonzalez apologize for remarks over Christine Dacera case
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Celebrities Bianca Gonzalez and Frankie Pangilinan apologized on social media for their remarks following the death of flight...
Entertainment
fbfb
Disney looking for 'Lola Gets'? Gina Pareño answers casting call
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The 71-year-old’s supporters said the unnamed “Lola” is the role Gina was born to play, calling on Disney...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN still mum on Yassi Pressman's alleged 'Probinsyano' exit
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
ABS-CBN and Dreamscape are still mum about reports that Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman will allagedly exit the network's...
Entertainment
fbfb
DJ Loonyo denies using Ivana Alawi, affirms real score between them
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Dancer and internet personality DJ Loonyo denied that he used Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi to advance in his career.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Heart Evangelista on being 'bossed' around: Never gonna happen again
By Kata Dayanghirang | 27 minutes ago
Heart Evangelista has learned to say no to being "bossed" around. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'Bakit ako?': Non-drinker Ogie Diaz reacts to memes about gays becoming straight when drunk
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
“'Kahit bakla yan, pag nakakainom yan, nagiging lalake yan.' Ay, talaga po? Nangyari na po sa inyo yan, sir?"
Entertainment
fbfb
Real-life Darna: Ogie Diaz thanks Liza Soberano anew for heroic deed
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The talent manager said that because of what Liza did, he sees her whenever he would look at his daughter. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Bong is for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Brillante Mendoza is among the official jury members in the International Competition: Innovation in Moving Images of 26th...
Entertainment
fbfb
Every school girl’s fan-tasy
By Ferdinand S. Topacio | 2 days ago
With an ending directly lifted from Emmanuel Borlaza’s 1983 opus Laruan (with a cigarette-smoking Charlie Dizon waiting...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with