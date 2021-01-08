KOREAN WAVE
LIST: Qualified Filipino lolas for Disney's upcoming film
From left: Pilita Corrales, Gloria Diaz, Gina Pareño, Annabelle Rama and Coney Reyes
Pilita Corrales, Gloria Diaz, Gina Pareño, Annabelle Rama, Coney Reyes via Instagram
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 7:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lolas, it’s not too late to become a Disney princess!

Disney is looking for a Filipino woman who is between 50 to 90 years old and fluent in English to play the role of a “lola” in an upcoming film.

Luckily, the country has no shortage of talented grandmothers.

Whether it’s a major character or just a bit part, these queens from the Philippines are ready to steal the scene as any type of lola they need to be.

 

Pilita Corrales

Age: 81
Type: The "singing" lola.

"Asia’s Queen of Songs" can land a line and hit a note. Count on Pilita to deliver a brief performance already worthy of a standing ovation.

Gloria Diaz

Age: 69
Type: The "beauty queen" lola.

If Q&As have prepared the country's first Miss Universe for anything, it's delivering a statement with poise and impact. Miss Universe 1969 has even figured in Netflix's "Insatiable" through a cameo role.

Gina Pareño

Age: 71
Type: The "bagets" lola.

Lola Gets is as "bagets" as it gets. The veteran actress and TikTok star knows how to remain timeless in and out of showbiz thanks to her candid brand of humor.

Annabelle Rama

Age: 68
Type: The "palaban" lola.

Outside of the screen, Annabelle is a character in herself who embodies the definition of fierce. The actress exemplifies the Pinoy fighting spirit and can put up a good fight against other lola contenders.

Coney Reyes

Age: 66
Type: The "classy" lola.

Connie is the mother of “motherhood.” Comfortable with the “nanay” role in movies and playing the real-life mom of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, it’s time for her to graduate to lola status with her unparalled class.

