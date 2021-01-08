Disney looking for 'Lola Gets'? Gina Pareño answers casting call

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Gina Pareño is eyeing the role of “Lola” in a Disney film rumored to be “Spider-Man 3.”

The American media giant is searching for a Filipino grandmother who is between 50 to 90 years old and fluent in English for the character. No professional acting experience is required.

“Katie Doyle Casting, Hawaii is assisting Sarah Finn Casting (Avengers: Endgame, The Mandalorian, Guardians of the Galaxy) is looking for an actress to play a role in an upcoming Walt Disney Studios film,” read a post on the Project Casting's website.

“We will be reviewing videos the first week of January and will email anyone we’d like to invite to audition! We are committed to diverse, inclusive and authentic casting,” the post added.

Gina on Thursday evening seemingly heeded the casting call by reposting it on her Instagram story along with caption, “Pasado ba ako pag nag audition ako sa Disney?”

The 71-year-old’s supporters said the unnamed “Lola” is the role Gina was born to play, calling on Disney to cast the actress.

“Hinahanap niyo daw ako?” Gina also posted, referring to the Disney opportunity.