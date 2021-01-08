KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Disney looking for 'Lola Gets'? Gina PareÃ±o answers casting call
Gina Pareño
Gina Pareño via Instagram
Disney looking for 'Lola Gets'? Gina Pareño answers casting call
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Gina Pareño is eyeing the role of “Lola” in a Disney film rumored to be “Spider-Man 3.”

The American media giant is searching for a Filipino grandmother who is between 50 to 90 years old and fluent in English for the character. No professional acting experience is required.

“Katie Doyle Casting, Hawaii is assisting Sarah Finn Casting (Avengers: Endgame, The Mandalorian, Guardians of the Galaxy) is looking for an actress to play a role in an upcoming Walt Disney Studios film,” read a post on the Project Casting's website.

“We will be reviewing videos the first week of January and will email anyone we’d like to invite to audition! We are committed to diverse, inclusive and authentic casting,” the post added.

Gina on Thursday evening seemingly heeded the casting call by reposting it on her Instagram story along with caption, “Pasado ba ako pag nag audition ako sa Disney?”

The 71-year-old’s supporters said the unnamed “Lola” is the role Gina was born to play, calling on Disney to cast the actress.

“Hinahanap niyo daw ako?” Gina also posted, referring to the Disney opportunity.

GINA PAREñO SPIDER MAN WALT DISNEY STUDIOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Frankie Pangilinan, Bianca Gonzalez apologize for remarks over Christine Dacera case
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Celebrities Bianca Gonzalez and Frankie Pangilinan apologized on social media for their remarks following the death of flight...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente's son recalls last hours with Christine Dacera
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Here’s what happened on New Year’s Eve based on Gigo’s vantage point.
Entertainment
fbfb
DJ Loonyo denies using Ivana Alawi, affirms real score between them
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Dancer and internet personality DJ Loonyo denied that he used Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi to advance in his career.
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN still mum on Yassi Pressman's alleged 'Probinsyano' exit
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
ABS-CBN and Dreamscape are still mum about reports that Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman will allagedly exit the network's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Tulfo to compete vs Shopee, Lazada with own e-commerce platform
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
His experience involving the masses who run to him to seek justice they can’t get in court inspired Tulfo to put up...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Real-life Darna: Ogie Diaz thanks Liza Soberano anew for heroic deed
By Jan Milo Severo | 39 minutes ago
The talent manager said that because of what Liza did, he sees her whenever he would look at his daughter. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Bong is for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Brillante Mendoza is among the official jury members in the International Competition: Innovation in Moving Images of 26th...
Entertainment
fbfb
Every school girl’s fan-tasy
By Ferdinand S. Topacio | 13 hours ago
With an ending directly lifted from Emmanuel Borlaza’s 1983 opus Laruan (with a cigarette-smoking Charlie Dizon waiting...
Entertainment
fbfb
Janella Salvador shares struggles while hiding pregnancy amid pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador revealed that she did not hide her pregnancy for "selfish reasons." 
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrity moms condemn those who blame Christine Dacera for getting killed
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Celebrity mothers condemned the alleged rape and homicide of flight attendant Christine Dacera.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with