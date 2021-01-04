'I love you, Koala': Sam Milby surprises Catriona Gray on birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Sam Milby made a surprise virtual appearance on TV5's variety show "Sunday Noontime Live" to greet his girlfriend Catriona Gray on her 27th birthday.

Catriona was celebrating her birthday on the noontime show last Sunday when Sam appeared via a recorded video greeting, becoming the highlight of the birthday presentation.

"I’m proud of you. You have a heartful of compassion and everything. You’re such a big blessing to a lot of other people, but you’re also such a big blessing in my life, so thank you for who you are and I really hope that God grants all the desires of your heart and be His servant,” Sam told Miss Universe 2018.

"I love you, Koala. Happy birthday,” he added.

Catriona said that 2020 was the year she has grown so much and she matured in a lot of things.

“I have so much to be thankful for. I feel like this year I’ve grown so much, not height-wise but just the maturity and the things I’ve learned. It made me feel really, really hopeful. I don’t feel bad for being 27,” she said.

She turned emotional later on as she told her father and mother how much she misses them.

"Mom and dad, I missed you talaga. I hope that I can be with you both soon. Super miss ko kayo,” she said.

She also thanked her supporters and friends for their love for her.

"I’m just thankful for everyone who supported me, my friends who have become my family. You know guys who you are and sa lahat ng mga supporter ko, maraming salamat. You always made me feel loved and appreciated," she said.

