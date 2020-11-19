KOREAN WAVE
Catriona Gray insists being 'Filipina' after Colombia pageant introduced her as 'Australian'
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wearing a Mascota, the traditional wear of the Zamboanguen?as popularly worn in the 1700s.
@noel_can.do.it via Catriona Gray's Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray insisted that she's a Filipina after she was introduced as "Australian" at the recently concluded Miss Universe Colombia where she was a judge. 

In her Instagram account, the beauty queen from Bicol posted a photo on her IG story, wearing a yellow dress. 

 

 

"Filipina," she wrote. 

In another post, she opened the caption with "This Filipina has landed."

Social media users criticized the host of the pageant after Catriona was introduced as "Australian by birth."

"Miss Universe winner who is Australian by birth but represented the Philippines after living for a few years there," the host said. 

As a Smile Train global ambassador, Catriona joins this year’s selection committee as an official judge for the Miss Universe Colombia 2020 pageant.

The crowned Miss Universe Colombia will become a local ambassador for the organization’s charity partner, Smile Train. As a part of this charitable partnership, the reigning title holder will work closely with the organization to help raise awareness for children with clefts locally and around the world.

While visiting Barranquilla, Catriona plans to safely visit Smile Train’s local partners and meet some of the beneficiaries supported by the charity. As a global ambassador, Catriona has been focused on using her platform to raise awareness for children with clefts. In fact, she has previously visited Smile Train’s programs in the Philippines and in Brazil to see firsthand all of the incredible work done by the organization locally. In addition, she has attended several virtual speech sessions with cleft patients, launched a Public Service Announcement (PSA) for finding patients and is currently the face of the Beep card awareness campaign.

Globally, 540 babies are born with a cleft every day. Smile Train is committed to providing access to proper cleft care treatment and financial assistance even during the pandemic. In addition to life-changing surgery, the organization's local medical partners provide essential care, such as speech therapy, emotional support, nutrition services, and orthodontic care, to ensure that children have the opportunity to lead full and productive lives.

The organization, with the support of its donors and partners around the world, has supported safe and quality cleft care for more than 1.5 million children in need for the past 21 years. In the Philippines, Smile Train has supported cleft surgeries for more than 60,000 children since 2001. 

