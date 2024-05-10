^

Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan file cyber libel raps vs Cristy Fermin

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 12:21pm
Former senator Francis 'Kiko' Pangilinan and actress Sharon Cuneta at the Makati Prosecutors Office filing Cyber Libel charges against veteran columnist Cristy Fermin as posted on the Instagram of entertainment reporter Nelson Canlas on May 10, 2024.
Nelson Canlas via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Sharon Cuneta and former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan are the latest personalities who have filed cyber libel charges against showbiz columnist and online talk show host Cristy Fermin. 

GMA News reporter Nelson Canlas on Friday posted the photo of the couple at the Makati Prosecutors Office where they filed the charges against the veteran showbiz columnist. 

"Former Senator Francis 'Kiko' Pangilinan and his wife, actress Sharon Cuneta filed cyber libel charges before the Makati City Prosecutors Office against showbiz columnist and host Cristy Fermin for broadcasting baseless and malicious statements regarding their personal and family affairs," the caption read. 

Last week, actress Bea Alonzo had filed cyber libel raps against Cristy. The actress alleged that she was the victim of "false, malicious and damaging information." Apart from Fermin, Bea also filed charges against another veteran showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz and the co-hosts of Diaz and Fermin on their respective online shows.  

