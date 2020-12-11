Wishes, surprises: How stars will celebrate Christmas amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — How would you make this Christmas special despite the COVID-19 pandemic?

According to these celebrities, the safety protocols and travel restrictions should not dampen one’s holiday spirit.

Here are their suggestions to make the season still feel memorable and unique in one's own special way.

Kathryn Bernardo

This Kapamilya star’s favorite Christmas memory is to open gifts come Christmas Day.

“No matter what ang binigay sa’kin, the fact na may binubuksan ka, napaka-special for me,” said the brand ambassador of e-commerce platform Lazada in a virtual press conference early today.

Since two of her siblings are abroad, their family will not be complete this Christmas. Nonetheless, Kathryn believes they can still be happy for each other even if they are not all physically together.

“It has been difficult but we’re hopeful,” she enthused.

For Lazada’s 12.12 Christmas Sale, among those in her shopping cart are cooking and table setting essentials, like an air fryer and other appliances, to make her Noche Buena and Media Noche with her family still memorable despite the pandemic.

“Usually, our family is just simple. Usually, we just spend Christmas at home and share our meals together.”

According to the e-commerce portal, home office stuff such as air purifiers, desks and laptops are also in-demand during sale season.

“My wish for everyone is to move forward. ‘Yun ‘yung kinakailangan natin; ‘wag ma-stuck sa kinalalagyan natin ngayon… Iwan na natin yan sa 2020,” Kathryn urged.

“Maging positive tayo na mas magiging maganda sa 2021!”

Mimiyuuuh

“Ever since, sa bahay lang kami, nagluluto lang kami, bumibili ng food… Usually we go to the mall para manood ng sine at mamili ng regalo,” the YouTube sensation told the press at the Lazada virtual event.

His favorite Christmas memory is selling clothes with his mom at their store in Baclaran.

“Nakakamiss lang po,” he said, wishing to be able to do more things, even simple ones like hugging friends, next year.

Moreover, he wished to share more blessings with others in the years to come.

“Kasi po sa 2020 kahit po nahirapan tayo, marami pa rin akong blessings na natanggap kaya po gusto ko naman next year, mas maging blessing pa sa mas maraming tao.”

He assured everyone that everything will be better for as long as we all follow safety protocols.

“Okay lang kahit nasa bahay ka. Okay lang ‘yan. Ang mahalaga safe ka from the virus.”

Jose Mari Chan

“Of course, Christmas is family, so I’m going to spend it with my family- my children and grandchildren,” the Shopee endorser told the press during the e-commerce site’s recent virtual gathering for its 12.12 Christmas Sale.

“My wish for all our countrymen is for good health to return to our families. Remember: love your family members especially this time of the pandemic. With good health, we will bring back the economy and we will have prosperity once again. So that’s my wish for all of us.”

Kris Aquino

“Let’s show our appreciation for our frontline workers. I think it feels good to be appreciated… I’d like to give back to them. The best way is to stay home, stay safe and show appreciation,” the actress and multimedia host said at the Shopee virtual event.

“The children has been so displaced because they’re not going to anywhere else anymore… As a mom, I’d like to make many children happy this Christmas.”

Charo Santos-Concio

ABS-CBN Chief Content Officer and “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (“MMK”) host Charo Santos-Concio said she and her blended family will just have a small gathering to celebrate Christmas.

“Time and family are always special regardless of the occasion. So my grandchildren, my sons, my husband and the rest of my blended family will have a Christmas special. Konting salo-salo, ‘di ba small gatherings lang naman ang pwede ngayon? Masarap na paguusap, masarap na pagkain, okay na ‘yon, exchange of gifts, may games, okay na yon,” she told Philstar.com in an interview during a recent virtual press conference for “MMK.”

Viewers will get to see new stories of hope and triumph over life’s greatest crises in the fresh episodes of “MMK” featuring, with stars Sylvia Sanchez, Arjo Atayde, Jane de Leon, Angel Aquino and Joshua Garcia.

The new episodes will be available on cable and satellite TV on Kapamilya Channel, on free and digital TV via A2Z channel, on Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, on the iWantTFC streaming service, and in other countries via The Filipino Channel.

Sylvia Sanchez

Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez said that she will also spend the Christmas with her family.

“Basta kasama ko lang ‘yong anak ko, pamilya ko, masaya na ko, special na ‘yon para sa akin. And kung anong balak ng asawa ko, ano gusto nila Arjo, sunod sunuran na lang nila ako, sila na ang masusunod. Basta ang importante sa akin, kasama ko ang buong pamilya ko,” she told Philstar.com in a recent virtual press conference for “MMK.”

Arjo Atayde

For the Kapamilya actor Arjo, Christmas should also be spent with loved ones.

“Holidays should be spent with your loved ones. There’s nothing should be special, I mean, spending Christmas with your family especially now. Given the pandemic, people are going through so much right now, I guess give your family with all their needs,” Arjo told Philstar.com in a recent virtual press conference for “MMK.”

Jane De Leon

Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon said she will surprise her mother this Christmas.

“First, I’ll spend my time with my family, especially with my mom and my brother, kasi si kuya hindi na namin siya nakakasama, nag-stay siya sa Laguna so parang ayon ang magiging reunion namin. And my mom is getting old na kaya gusto kong gawing special ‘yong Christmas so I’m planning to do something for her na gusto ko rin siya i-surprise,” Jane told Philstar.com in a recent virtual press conference for “MMK.”

Joshua Garcia

The Kapamilya actor said he will only spend the Christmas with his immediate family.

“Ako, I’ll spend time with my family lang. Iba ngayon kasi siyempre may pandemic pa so hindi ko makakasama yong ibang pamilya ko. So baka kami-kami lang, ate ko, papa ko, mga pamangkin koang kung sino pang gustong makipagcelebrate sa akin,” Joshua told Philstar.com in a recent virtual press conference for “MMK.”

Adrian Alandy

The Kapamilya actor said he and his wife has no plans so far for Christmas.

“Ako wala pa talagang plans. Siguro dito lang with my wife. First Christmas din na hindi mo maeexpect si Santa Claus kasi ma-quarantine pa siya diba? Siguro mga next week malalaman namin kung saan namin celebrate,” he told Philstar.com in a recent virtual press conference for “MMK.”

Angel Aquino

The Kapamilya actress said the pandemic taught her the basic concept of simplicity and being locked down in their home is actually an every day celebration, so Christmas will just amplify it.

“If there’s anything good on this pandemic, we learned the basic concept of simplicity. Back to basic tayo, back to being simple. Ngayon, mas na-appreciate na natin ‘yung simpleng pamumuhay,” she told Philstar.com in an interview at the recent virtual press conference for “MMK.”

“Now, malaking bagay na sa atin na we could spend time with our family. Actually, ngayong locked-in tayo sa bahay, every day is a celebration of being together. Ngayong Christmas, siguro mas amplified lang ‘yung gano’ng emotions. Also ‘yung feeling na mamimiss mo yung mga tao na lagi mong nakakasama tuwing Pasko.” — Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; Video from ABS-CBN