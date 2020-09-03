Mimiyuuuh excited to spend first holidays in dream house built for family despite pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — The entrance of "Ber" months signals the beginning of the much-awaited end of 2020. Although the ongoing coronavirus threat is still knocking on everyone’s doors, it’s best to plan ahead to make the most of the holiday season.

Vlogging sensation Mimiyuuuh might have the end-of-the-year itinerary interrupted by the pandemic, but nothing that a change in plans couldn’t fix.

“Small gathering lang po with my loved ones sa aming bagong bahay,” the YouTube star told Philstar.com about Christmas plans in an exclusive interview.

Despite the pandemic, Mimiyuuuh was able to have a home completed for the family in time for the holidays. In the model's April 11 YouTube vlog, the 23-year-old shared that the house was a dream come true since their family used to move from one house to another after repeatedly failing to pay the rent.

“Since first time po naming magpapasko sa bahay namin, kahit hindi naman po masyadong bongga eh, super special pa rin naman po!”

With the holidays right around the corner, going out to buy gifts presents a challenge due to the COVID-19 crisis.

This is why for Mimiyuuuh, waiting for a sale from e-commerce platform Lazada can make one's holiday shopping experience simpler and safer.

“WAIT FOR SALE!!! Yung mga gusto niyo po, i-add to cart niyo na po lahat, tapos pag dating po ng sale, dun niyo po i-check out para may discount at makatipid! So intayin niyo po yung 9.9 Big Brand Sale namin sa Lazada for more discounts and promos!”

Kitchenware and air purifier for the new home top the model's holiday shopping list.

Mimiyuuuh, however, warned shoppers about the credibility of online sellers.

“Dapat sure po kayo na legit yung mga binibili niyong products. Thank you Lazada talaga kasi meron po silang LazMall na 100% legit po yung mga products na binebenta doon so super panatag po kayo na what you see is what you get!”

The social media personality also expressed gratitude for the undying support from followers.

“Sobrang natutuwa po ako na patuloy po kayong sumusuporta sa akin. Sana po ay magkikita po tayo really soon at wish ko lang po na safe kayo at happy po kayo kung na saan man po kayo. LABYUUUUU OL!!!”

