Jane De Leon addresses those who still do not like her to be 'Darna'
Jane at the recent virtual media conference of her 'MMK' episode with Arjo Atayde and Sylvia Sanchez.
Screenshot by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2020 - 2:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon revealed how she handles bashers who still cannot accept her as the new Darna.

In her exclusive contract signing with Star Magic last week, Jane said it’s normal to feel down upon reading negative comments against her.

“I think it’s very normal to feel down if it’s a negative comment. Kailangan lang talagang matuto akong mag-manage no'n kasi it’s normal sa showbiz. And I do understand also na wala pa naman, sino ba 'ko? 'Di ba totoo naman? Baguhan 'to. Saan nanggaling 'to? Ayon 'yung mga tanong ng mga netizens,” Jane said.  

“Even me, 'wag kayong mag-alala, kahit ako tanong ko 'yon sa sarili ko na bakit ba ako 'yung napili? Kasi ako pine-pray ko naman kay Lord na gusto kong magkaroon ng project, ng opportunity, pero siyempre hindi ko rin po inexpect ang Darna,” she added.

Positive comments, on the other hand, empower her.

“Sa lahat ng nagsusuporta naman po sa akin, like positive comments, maraming maraming salamat po sa pagtitiwala niyo kahit na hindi pa po natin naipapakita. Pero po 'yung suportang binibigay niyo sa akin is hindi kayo nag-give up, salamat din po sa pagbibigay niyo ng positivity. Maraming salamat po,” she said.

After the movie production of "Darna" was halted due to coronavirus pandemic, ABS-CBN recently announced that the Mars Ravelo classic will be adopted into series starring Jane.

RELATED: Jane De Leon's 'Darna' set to air as TV series in 2021

DARNA FEVER JANE DE LEON
Philstar
