KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Filipino artists win in international film festivals
Mac Alejandre
Filipino artists win in international film festivals
Celso de Guzman Caparas (The Philippine Star) - November 22, 2020 - 12:00am

Despite the pandemic, Filipino artists continue reaping awards in international film festivals.

Multi-awarded film, TV, stage director and visual artist Louie Ignacio is the recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award as officially announced by the International Film Festival of Manhattan in New York City.

It is in recognition of his achievements for his body of work in his 25 years in the industry. Virtual events will be held until today.

Meanwhile, the ensemble cast of drama film Kaputol (Fragments), directed by Mac Alejandre, won the Best Performance Award at the recently concluded fourth Innuendo International Film Festival in Milan, Italy.

The citation is “The Best Performance Award, given to a film where the cast members (main actors and supporting actors) create a significant performance that pushes the film to a next level.”

Lpuie Ignacio and Ivan Andrew Payawal

The lead cast includes Cherie Gil, Angel Aquino and Alfred Vargas and supported by Ronwaldo Martin, Soliman Sol Cruz, Elora Españo, Adrienne Vergara, Joel Saracho, Lee O’Brian, Noel Miralles, Upeng Fernandez, Ali Doron, Treb Monteras, Lilit Reyes, Bm Boongaling Maglilingkod and Allyza Mission.

Gameboys, on the other hand, was the winner in the Best Web Series category for meeting the highest standards of Indie Shorts Awards Seoul in South Korea last Nov. 16.

Starring Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas, Gameboys is a digital series directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal, streamed on TheIdea First Company’s YouTube channel.

FILMS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivana Alawi is Tanduay's 2021 calendar girl
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi is the new calendar girl for the year 2021 of local rhum brand Tanduay. 
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Showbiz will always be a part of me’
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Absence doesn’t make the heart grow fonder, not in showbiz anyway where the rule is “out of sight, out of mind.”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Robin Padilla champions #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo in open letter for Robredo
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The hashtag #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo became top trending on Twitter today after Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS) like Robin...
Entertainment
fbfb
Princess Margaret recalls meeting with Imelda Marcos in new 'The Crown' season
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Former First Lady Imelda Marcos was ridiculed in the fourth and latest season of award-winning Netflix series “The...
Entertainment
fbfb
Raised in the USA on Filipino roots
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
The 2021 Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl is imported from California, U.S.A.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
KC tells it as it is
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
‘My life is like an unopened box,’ confesses Maria Kristina Cassandra ‘KC’ Cuneta Concepcion when...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Baha-Cay, Bara-Cay, Basura-Cay’ (Mata-Bubong-Cay Pa!)
By Joey de Leon | 1 hour ago
Habang may pandemya ay nagsidatingan pa Bagyo, daluyong at may baha pang kasama!
Entertainment
fbfb
'No longer together': Andrea Torres confirms breakup with Derek Ramsay
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapuso actress Andrea Torres confirmed her breakup with Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Rachelle Ann Go is pregnant and expecting first child with Martin Spies
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Filipino singer and international musical theater actress Rachelle Ann Go revealed that she is expecting...
Entertainment
fbfb
Directors & films most associated with them
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Thanks to research, interviews with cinema authorities, and to a certain extent, personal opinion, my friend Ronald Constantino...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with