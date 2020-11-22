Filipino artists win in international film festivals

Despite the pandemic, Filipino artists continue reaping awards in international film festivals.

Multi-awarded film, TV, stage director and visual artist Louie Ignacio is the recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award as officially announced by the International Film Festival of Manhattan in New York City.

It is in recognition of his achievements for his body of work in his 25 years in the industry. Virtual events will be held until today.

Meanwhile, the ensemble cast of drama film Kaputol (Fragments), directed by Mac Alejandre, won the Best Performance Award at the recently concluded fourth Innuendo International Film Festival in Milan, Italy.

The citation is “The Best Performance Award, given to a film where the cast members (main actors and supporting actors) create a significant performance that pushes the film to a next level.”

Lpuie Ignacio and Ivan Andrew Payawal

The lead cast includes Cherie Gil, Angel Aquino and Alfred Vargas and supported by Ronwaldo Martin, Soliman Sol Cruz, Elora Españo, Adrienne Vergara, Joel Saracho, Lee O’Brian, Noel Miralles, Upeng Fernandez, Ali Doron, Treb Monteras, Lilit Reyes, Bm Boongaling Maglilingkod and Allyza Mission.

Gameboys, on the other hand, was the winner in the Best Web Series category for meeting the highest standards of Indie Shorts Awards Seoul in South Korea last Nov. 16.

Starring Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas, Gameboys is a digital series directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal, streamed on TheIdea First Company’s YouTube channel.