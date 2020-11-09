Pacquiao son nominated as breakthrough artist

MANILA, Philippines — Boxing champion turned senator Manny Pacquiao’s son Michael has been nominated on the Wish 107.5 as Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The young Pacquiao announced the good news in his Twitter account, thanking his supporters.

“I thank the Lord most of all and I thank @wish1075 for giving me the opportunity. Bronze Wishclusive Elite Circle. Nominee for Wish 107.5 Breakthrough artist of the year,” Michael wrote.

Michael will be competing with indie band Vowels They Orbit and IV of Spades member Zild Benitez in the same category.

Michael surprised Filipinos last August in his Wish Bus performance with the song “Hate.” His performance has now over 12 million views as of writing.

“I wanted to prove that I can. I have talent and I have something. I don’t just rely on my parents,” Michael said of his song.

Last year, boy band SB19 won the Breakthrough Artist of the Year.