KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Gerald Anderson shows up as ghost after Bea Alonzo interview as 'ghostbuster'
From left: Gerald Anderson dressed as a ghost; Bea Alonzo showing the result of her Halloween makeup tutorial.
Gerald Anderson, Bea Alonzo via Instagram
Gerald Anderson shows up as ghost after Bea Alonzo interview as 'ghostbuster'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 10:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Known for his “ghosting” moment with former girlfriend Bea Alonzo, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson wore a ghost costume to celebrate the recently concluded Halloween.

In his Instagram account, Gerald posted a photo of him wearing a ghost costume in front of his cabin.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nothing to see here.. Just me chilling in front of my cabin ???????? Happy Halloween

A post shared by Gerald Anderson (@andersongeraldjr) on

 

“Nothing to see here.. Just me chilling in front of my cabin. Happy Halloween,” Gerald wrote in the caption.

Internet users gave mixed reactions to the photo.

"nang goghost nga????," said @baculanzisme.

"oh Julia naa sa bintana," added @simplyme6345.

"Hahahahaha nice pre cge inisin mo pa lalo mga bashers mo tol hahahahaha," commented @impaler101.

It can be recalled that the term "ghosting" was used to describe what happened between him and Bea when the actress finally disclosed in late July 2019 how her relationship ended on a cliffhanger amid Gerald's cheating rumors with Julia Barretto.

"To my understanding, we did not break up. He just started not talking to me," Bea was quoted as saying in a tweet by ABS-CBN News.

Recently, Bea was the guest in the Halloween special of engaged couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce's YouTube channel.

Bea was introduced as a “resident ghostbuster” and the “official face of ghosting,” in memory of her "non-breakup breakup" with Gerald.

RELATED: LIST: 'Resident ghostbuster' Bea Alonzo passes on ghosting survival tips

BEA ALONZO GERALD ANDERSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Universe Philippines controversy brews following posts from losing bet
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 6 days ago
A few hours after Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, MUP Organization national director...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Calling all Otakus! Netflix gives sneak peek into upcoming anime titles
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Otakus can look forward to more anime content on Netflix.
Entertainment
fbfb
Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City is not yet done speaking the "truth" behind...
Entertainment
fbfb
How they want to be remembered
By Ricky Lo | 23 hours ago
In an old book, Larry King asked the rich and famous to write their own epitaphs and obituaries
Entertainment
fbfb
'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo appeals for prayers as Super Typhoon Rolly batters Philippines
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo asked his social media followers to pray for the Philippines due to super typhoon Rolly.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
In photos: Stars in Halloween 2020 costumes
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Celebrities didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic as well as the threat of super typhoon Rolly to spoil their celebration...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Please send donations to Robredo': Agot Isidro replies to 'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress Agot Isidro replied to Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo's message to Filipinos amid the wrath of super typhoon Rolly in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban lambasts government officials absent during Rolly's onslaught
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban took a swipe against government officials who were not seen in the middle of the...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Til death do us part: Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo channel married couple anew in Halloween costumes
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
After making their fans giggle for donning a wedding garb for their new series "The House Arrest of Us," Kathryn Bernardo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Music’s dear departed
By Baby A. Gil | 23 hours ago
Singing star Helen Reddy passed away last Sept. 29 at the age of 78. The Grammy-winning Reddy put Australia in the global...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with