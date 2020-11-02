Gerald Anderson shows up as ghost after Bea Alonzo interview as 'ghostbuster'

MANILA, Philippines — Known for his “ghosting” moment with former girlfriend Bea Alonzo, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson wore a ghost costume to celebrate the recently concluded Halloween.

In his Instagram account, Gerald posted a photo of him wearing a ghost costume in front of his cabin.

“Nothing to see here.. Just me chilling in front of my cabin. Happy Halloween,” Gerald wrote in the caption.

Internet users gave mixed reactions to the photo.

"nang goghost nga????," said @baculanzisme.

"oh Julia naa sa bintana," added @simplyme6345.

"Hahahahaha nice pre cge inisin mo pa lalo mga bashers mo tol hahahahaha," commented @impaler101.

It can be recalled that the term "ghosting" was used to describe what happened between him and Bea when the actress finally disclosed in late July 2019 how her relationship ended on a cliffhanger amid Gerald's cheating rumors with Julia Barretto.

"To my understanding, we did not break up. He just started not talking to me," Bea was quoted as saying in a tweet by ABS-CBN News.

Recently, Bea was the guest in the Halloween special of engaged couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce's YouTube channel.

Bea was introduced as a “resident ghostbuster” and the “official face of ghosting,” in memory of her "non-breakup breakup" with Gerald.

