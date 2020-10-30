LIST: 'Resident ghostbuster' Bea Alonzo passes on ghosting survival tips

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo lives to tell her ghost story.

During the Halloween video blog of celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce, special guest Bea reviewed common Internet tips on how to move on from ghosting.

The actress was introduced as a “resident ghostbuster” and the “official face of ghosting,” in memory of her non-breakup breakup with Gerald Anderson.

To recall, the actress finally disclosed in late July 2019 how her relationship ended on a cliffhanger amid Gerald's cheating rumors with Julia Barretto.

"To my understanding, we did not break up. He just started not talking to me," Bea was quoted as saying in a tweet by ABS-CBN News.

The actress has since been in high spirits, even able to call herself the “ambassador of ghosting” during Angel and Neil’s Friday vlog.

Now, she’s ready to pass down her personal wisdom to fellow survivors still haunted by their past relationships that vanished into thin air.

Tip: ‘Mag-post sa social media 'di para i-view ka niya’

Bea said: “Mag-post ka dapat sa social media hindi para i-view niya kundi para sa sarili mo. Kasi kapag iniisip mo pa rin siya, ibig sabihin hindi mo binibigyan 'yung sarili mo ng room to move on. Nabubuhay ka pa rin para sa kanya.”

Tip: ‘Don’t blame yourself’

Bea said: “'Yan. Tama iyan. Tama 'yang tip na 'yan because ako I had to learn the hard way and it took me ilang months bago ko na-realize 'yan. T'saka nando'n kayong lahat. Ibig sabihin nando'n 'yung mga kaibigan ko to make me realize that. So siguro dadagdagan ko yan na do not blame yourself and also surround yourself with people who will empower you.”

Tip: ‘Don’t call or text’

Bea said: “Kung parang halimbawa 'yung nawala na lang tapos sigurado ka naman na hindi ka iniwan for another person, for another girl or for another guy, siguro bigyan mo ng chance magpaliwanag. Para sa'kin ah. Kasi paano kung talagang meron lang masamang nangyari sa kanya o kaya meron siyang fini-figure out sa sarili niya na hindi niya pa ma-figure out. Kinailangan niya 'yung space. Magkaiba kasi 'yun eh. Kapag ka may ibang involved. Medyo 'wag na lang. 'Wag ka na mag-text back. Hello... Gagawin ko 'yun para sa sarili ko. Para malaman ko bakit.”

Tip: ‘Magpaka-busy sa trabaho’

Bea explained: "Ako, oo. Siguro kasi ano doon ko nada-divert 'yung attention ko, sa trabaho. Pero sabi nila, 'yung iba dapat harapin mo, 'di ba, head on. Dapat walang ibang distraction. Makapag-soul searching...Mas gusto kong i-divert."

Tip: ‘Acceptance’

Bea said: “'Yan. Maganda 'yan. Maganda 'yan.”

Tip: ''Wag sugurin sa bahay ang nang-ghost sa'yo'

Bea said: “Ay nako. Hindi. Napaka-cheap no'n (sugod-bahay). Oh my God, nakakahiya 'yun. Bigyan niyo ng respeto talaga sarili niyo. 'Pag nagpunta siya sa bahay niyo, 'wag niyong papasukin.”

What worked best for Bea

“Paulit-ulit sinasabi. Paulit-ulit natin nababasa sa social media. Pero totoo 'yung kailangan nating mahalin 'yung sarili natin. Kasi doon siya talaga nagsisimula. Kapag hindi natin mahal 'yung sarilin natin at hindi nirerespeto 'yung sarili natin, hindi rin tayo irerespeto ng karelasyon natin," Bea stressed.

"And even when you're moving on, once that you decide to love yourself and parang live for yourself, hindi for another person, doon siguro papasok 'yung growth. Doon papasok 'yung pagpapatawad, 'yung acceptance.”

