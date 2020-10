Vina Morales' phone stolen while inside car along EDSA

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Vina Morales got her cellphone snatched by an unknown man along EDSA.

In her Instagram account, the singer-actress wrote that her cellphone was taken away while she was using it since her car window was open.

“Ngayon ko lang po naranasan eto, may nag snatch ng Phone ko sa loob ng kotse ko habang gamit ko po, naiwan ko pong bukas ang Window habang nasa edsa, tapat po ng Phoenix gasoline station, reaction ko po ay hinabol ko, meron po akong nakita na tao sabi may alam po sya, biglang may mga pulis na dumating at tinangay yung tao,” Vina wrote.

Policemen invited Vina to the station but she declined to report the matter saying it’s only a phone.

“Nakausap ko po si LT. Alvin Bagay at pinapapunta po ako ng presinto para magreport, sabi ko wag na lang po kasi po may covid. Telepono lang naman yun pero nalulungkot ako kasi bakit may mga ganung tao,” she said.

She thanked all the people who helped her during the incident as she warned others to take safety precautions while on street.

“Salamat po sa mga tao na tumulong sa akin. Etong message ko just letting you know na magingat po tayo. Bahala na lang po ang Diyos sa kanya,” she said.