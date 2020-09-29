Jasmine adapts to working on set under ‘new normal’

KOREAN WAVE
Jasmine adapts to working on set under ânew normalâ
Jasmine Curtis-Smith (with Alden Richards) portrays nurse Lea in Love on the Balcony, one of the four weekly mini-series of GMA 7’s I Can See You. It airs on Telebabad block until Oct. 2.
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - September 29, 2020 - 12:00am

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed, and will continue to change, the way we live work, rest and bond with the loved ones. Adapting to the “new normal” is difficult but everyone, including Jasmine Curtis-Smith, has no choice but to make adjustments, especially when it comes to the work environment where many people are involved.

What made it most difficult for Jasmine was the interaction with everyone on the set becomes very minimal.

“The time na pwede kang tumambay with certain people while setting up (the area) is not possible anymore because you need to be more aware that movement is limited. You just have to stay in your area and to keep your space,” said Jasmine who diligently followed the safety protocols during the taping of Love on the Balcony, one of the four TV mini-series of GMA 7’s I Can See You.

She continued, “Before, we just can randomly hang out on the set while on break but now you need to be more mindful now. So more than the acting or the importance of putting on a mask, it’s really the camaraderie that is dwindling.”

The actress also admitted about going through some challenges with her business until this day. But she has learned to carry on.

“It’s a small music management business and with what we’ve been experiencing now, I think I discovered how patient I can be with myself. With all the time we have now, you get to realize how important it is to get yourself the chance to breathe — to take in what’s in front of you day by day. With so many things happening around us and we absorb these things even if we are not ready, we have to carry on. That’s why it is important to give yourself a chance to breathe at konting pasensya dahil kakayanin mo pa naman ng isang araw pa, bukas. That’s my self-discovery.”

Although we are all still in the darkness of a pandemic, love is still in the air as what the message of Love on the Balcony would like to send to all the Filipino viewers. Jasmine portrays Lea, a nurse and the love interest of Alden Richard’s character Gio. Their romantic scenes remain yet Jasmine made clear that they still followed the safety protocols.

“It depends on the actors and the production (team) because upon all the protocols I read, it really depends on the actors what to do with the scene as long as they are comfortable and they all do the swab tests. Basically, the book is open for us to decide, and as to the level of comfort.”

Speaking of romantic scenes, Jasmine revealed that the craziest, sweetest thing she did for love: “Maglipat ng bahay.”

Asked what does she find hard to understand in a guy, she replied, “Nothing because if you don’t take the time to understand something, (it means) you didn’t put effort into him.”

