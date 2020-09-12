KOREAN WAVE
Catriona Gray undergoes COVID-19 swab testing
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray undergoes swab test for the coronavirus disease.
Catriona Gray undergoes COVID-19 swab testing
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 12, 2020 - 2:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray opened up on the importance of swab testing in this time of pandemic due to the coronavirus disease.

In her Instagram account, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen said she completed another swab test not only to take of herself but also of the community. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Completed another swab test at @philredcross and its empowering knowing that I'm equipped with the knowledge about my status as I continue to be busy with work and different projects. I get tested not just to take care of myself, but to also take care of my family, friends, work colleagues and of our community.? The @philredcross is at the forefront of CoVid19 testing with molecular laboratories all over the country. The need to test, trace and treat is essential in order to flatten the curve. ???????? For inquiries about COVID19 testing, you may simply call 1158 or go to http://redcross1158.com. ? Alternatively you can visit the website at redcross.org.ph and checkout the help center icon at the bottom right corner of the page; or connect with your local Red Cross chapter. Stay safe everyone! #PRCLifelineOfThePeople #PhilippineRedCrossAmbassador

"Completed another swab test at @philredcross and its empowering knowing that I'm equipped with the knowledge about my status as I continue to be busy with work and different projects," Catriona wrote. 

"I get tested not just to take care of myself, but to also take care of my family, friends, work colleagues and of our community," she added. 

She noted that COVID-19 testing is important to trace and treat people infected with the deadly virus and to help flatten the curve. 

"The @philredcross is at the forefront of CoVid19 testing with molecular laboratories all over the country. The need to test, trace and treat is essential in order to flatten the curve," she said.  

