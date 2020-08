Actress-turned-Carmelite nun Chin Chin Gutierrez asked to pray for Philippines amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Chin Chin Gutierrez is now a full-pledged nun, according to veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis.

In her Instagram account, Lolit said she's happy that Chin Chin fulfilled her calling.

"Ang gandang balita na ngayon ay isa ng full pledged Carmellite nun si ChinChin Gutierrez. Magandang balita dahil mula sa glittering world ng showbiz heto si Chinchin Gutierrez isang mahusay na actress pero mas pinili ang spiritual growth," Lolit wrote.

It was March last year when rumors circulated that Chin Chin became a Carmelite nun and is now reportedly known as Sister Lourdes.

"Nuon pa balita na pumasok si Chinchin sa kumbento, isang malaking hakbang papunta sa sisterhood at heto ngayon, isa ng madre ng Carmellite mission," Lolit said.

"Isang mahusay na artista na mas pinili ang maging madre upang masilbihan ang spiritual needs ng tao," she added.

Lolit then asked for Chin Chin to pray for the country in the midst of the pandemic.

"Pray for us Sister Chinchin, iyan ang kailangan natin ngayon, ang dasal ng mga tulad mo. Pray for us," Lolit said.

Before becoming a nun, ChinChin was an award-winning actress known for her roles in "Maalaala Mo Kaya: The Movie," "Sa Aking Mga Kamay" and "Jose Rizal," to name a few.

She was also an environment advocate and the founding chairman and president of the ecological foundation Alaga LAHAT, which she created in 2006.