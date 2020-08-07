Willie Revillame pledges millions of 'personal' money for poor, jeepney drivers, Lebanon blast victims

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Willie Revillame pledges P5 million pesos for jeepney drivers who lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a Palace briefing today, Willie said it broke his heart to see jeppney drivers begging for money on the streets.

"I am willing to give, sa aking naipon, ang balak ko po ay magbigay ngayon ng limang milyon sa mga jeepney drivers na talagang namamalimos na," Willie said.

Moreover, he also pedges another P5 million next month for unfortunate Filipinos.

"Hindi po ito sa pagbubuhat ng bangko, I think sa industriya ako lang ang may show na live, P5 million ngayon and I think next month P5 million ulit sa mga taong totoong nangangailangan. Kung kaya ko ng monthly ito, sasabihin ko kay secretary," he said.

Willie is also giving P100,000 for the families of each Filipino who died at the recent Beirut blast.

"Lulubuslubusin ko na. Yung apat pong pamilya na naulila sa pagsabog sa Beirut, I'm willing to give P100,000 each sa mga kababayan natin. Nagdurugo ang puso ko sa ating mga kababayan," he said.

RELATED: Willie Revillame defends ABS-CBN after Harry Roque jokes about shutdown on 'Wowowin'