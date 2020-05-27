Willie Revillame defends ABS-CBN after Harry Roque jokes about shutdown on 'Wowowin'

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque threw shade at ABS-CBN shutdown in his guesting on "Wowowin" today.

In his interview with the show's host Willie Revillame, Roque joked that for the first time ever, Willie is the only one seen on national TV.

"Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, ikaw lang ang napapanood sa buong bansa," Roque said.

"Alam mo, duda ko, kaya 'yung isa nawalan ng prangkisa, ikaw may kagagawan niyan e. Oh, aminin, aminin," he added.

Willie, meanwhile, showed support for the Kapamilya network because he started his showbiz career from there.

"Malaki din po ang utang na loob ko sa istasyon na yan. Do'n ako nagsimula, do'n ako nakilala, nasa puso ko pa rin 'yan. Kapamilya, Kapatid, Kapuso, bawat Pilipino. Kaya Sec, wag mo akong idamay. Baka ma-bash po ako. Nanahimik po ako," Willie said.

Roque replied with "Pero anyway, nag-iisa na lang kayo."

Willie then told Roque that they are there not to talk about the franchise but about the future of the Filipinos who are now suffering due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

"'Wag na nating pag-usapan 'yan. Hindi natin paguusapan ang kahit ano mang prangkisa. Ang paguusapan natin dito ay 'yong ating hinaharap na kinabukasan," Willie said.

