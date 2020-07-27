COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Protesters rallying for ABS-CBN franchise renewal, among other things, before Pres. Duterte's SONA 2020.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao
SONA 2020: Stars, netizens react to Duterte's ABS-CBN mention
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 8:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Several Kapamilya stars and those watching out for ABS-CBN’s franchise denial were disappointed when President Rodrigo Duterte opened his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday by slamming Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon for defending the network’s owners, the Lopez family.

"In an interview, [Drilon] arrogantly mentioned among others that oligarchs need not be rich. Then, he linked the anti-dynasty system with oligarchy and the topic was my daughter and son. This happened after the [House] committee of franchise 70-11 to deny the grant of franchise to ABS-CBN," Duterte said in his speech.

Related: Duterte slams Drilon for defending Lopez family in SONA 2020

ABS-CBN stars shared their reactions over the mention.

"No senator or private company deserves to be mentioned at the opening of the President’s SONA. This is about the state of the country, where we are, where we are going, not about personal vendettas or feelings. People are hungry and jobless. People are looking for inspiration," said broadcaster Karen Davila on Twitter.

 

 

"Straight from the horse’s mouth. Justifying the closure of ABS-CBN by demonizing the Lopezes," said another broadcaster Ces Drilon, who were among those who lost their jobs due to the franchise denial.

 

 

Drilon led a pre-SONA rally for the network's retrenched employees.

Related: Ces Drilon, retrenched ABS-CBN workers rally ahead of SONA 2020

Here are celebrities' and other Internet users' reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

