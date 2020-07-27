SONA 2020: Stars, netizens react to Duterte's ABS-CBN mention

MANILA, Philippines — Several Kapamilya stars and those watching out for ABS-CBN’s franchise denial were disappointed when President Rodrigo Duterte opened his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday by slamming Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon for defending the network’s owners, the Lopez family.

"In an interview, [Drilon] arrogantly mentioned among others that oligarchs need not be rich. Then, he linked the anti-dynasty system with oligarchy and the topic was my daughter and son. This happened after the [House] committee of franchise 70-11 to deny the grant of franchise to ABS-CBN," Duterte said in his speech.

ABS-CBN stars shared their reactions over the mention.

"No senator or private company deserves to be mentioned at the opening of the President’s SONA. This is about the state of the country, where we are, where we are going, not about personal vendettas or feelings. People are hungry and jobless. People are looking for inspiration," said broadcaster Karen Davila on Twitter.

"Straight from the horse’s mouth. Justifying the closure of ABS-CBN by demonizing the Lopezes," said another broadcaster Ces Drilon, who were among those who lost their jobs due to the franchise denial.

Drilon led a pre-SONA rally for the network's retrenched employees.

Here are celebrities' and other Internet users' reactions:

ang SONA na walang sustansya.



ktnxbye — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) July 27, 2020

This is dedicated to all Bible-quoting, God-loving DDS.



May you finally see the light. #SONAtotoo pic.twitter.com/XYfs9yssLJ — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) July 27, 2020

abs cbn ang priority, sis, kung ako sayo covid, layas na, di ka priority #SONA2020 — ???????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????²? (@ocampotiiin) July 27, 2020

The President started his 5th SONA, amid the increasing number of #COVID19 cases in the Philippines, with a rant against Drilon and Lopez family of ABS-CBN. #SONA2020 — KCed Basco (@cedrickkbasco) July 27, 2020

He said wala siyang kinalaman sa ABS CBN shutdown; but he discussed it first as his accomplishment lol. How can we even trust you, you two-faced man. #SONA2020 #SONAgKAISA #OUSTDUTERENOW — RyeJidan (@RyeJidan) July 27, 2020

Btw, hindi niya ma-pronounce nang maayos ang word na "pamilya" kanina. ABS-CBN voodoo. #SONA2020 #SONAgKAISA — Enzo De Borja (@EnzoDeBorja) July 27, 2020