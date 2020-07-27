COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Actress Angel Locsin
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr., File
Ogie Diaz asks IBP to take action vs Ferdinand Topacio for body-shaming Angel Locsin
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 6:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host and talent manager Ogie Diaz called out the attention of Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) after lawyer Ferdinand Topacio body-shamed Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin. 

In his Facebook account, the talent manager posted a quote card of the lawyer saying, "Yung show ni Angel sa GMA7 ay pinamagatang LOBO, kaya LUMOBO sya."

 

Okay lang kaya ang ganitong misconduct sa Integrated Bar of the Philippines? IBP, pwede din po bang laitin ang ganitong...

Posted by Ogie Diaz on Saturday, July 25, 2020

"Okay lang kaya ang ganitong misconduct sa Integrated Bar of the Philippines?" Ogie wrote in the caption. 

"IBP, pwede din po bang laitin ang ganitong miyembro n’yo? Kunwari, sabihin kong wag siyang magbu-blue dahil baka mapagkamalan siyang gasulito, okay lang po ba yon?" Ogie added. 

Ogie asked the IBP to take the right action against the lawyer for his insensitive remarks.

"Ay, wag na lang. Kastiguhin nyo na lang po ang bastos nyong miyembro. Otherwise, talaga lang tino-tolerate nyo ang ganitong uri ng abogado," Ogie said. 

Topacio's statement came from his Twitter account. A Twitter user commented and said that "Lobo" was ABS-CBN's teleserye. 

“Hehe. Not a fan kasi. So sa ABS-CBN SIYA LUMOBO?” Topacio replied to the Twitter user. 

 

 

 

RELATED: Angel Locsin inspires body positivity with latest physique

