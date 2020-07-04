From COVID-19 to anti-terror bill: How Catriona Gray copes with crises left and right

MANILA, Philippines — Trust Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to always find the silver lining in any situation.

During her Friday evening Q&A session with Madame Tussauds, Catriona was asked by a supporter how she stays motivated and inspired in the face of adversity.

Quick on her feet when it comes to Q&As, the 26-year-old juxtaposed the question to the current situation plaguing the country and the rest of the world.

“It is really difficult at this time because like a lot of people I try to stay informed and watch the news to know what's going on, but a lot of times it can be very heavy. It can be very discouraging. I sometimes feel very hopeless,” she admitted.



“But something that's really been helping me is helping in any small way that I can. So I've been doing charity drives, fundraisers. And I find that not only helps me deal with the current situation, it helps me take away my hopelessness. But also it inspires me too because I see the other people who are doing the same thing or I hear the stories of the families or the individual or the frontliners and it just gives me a lot of hope.”

Aside from her charity work amid the COVID-19 crisis in the Philippines, Catriona has also been vocal against the anti-terrorism bill which was finally signed into law Friday amid widespread local and international opposition.

“And I feel like just setting your eyes on the right things...you can have the choice to focus on the negative or you can have a choice to focus on the positive and the hopeful. So I've just been focusing on the latter and it's been helping me a lot. And that's really how I'm able to stay inspired and to stay with high spirit.”