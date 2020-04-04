MOVIES
Photo from the Facebook page of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shows the beauty queen with children at the Young Focus Foundation, an NGO based in Tondo, two years ago.
Screen grab, Catriona Gray via Facebook
Catriona Gray helps raise over P1M to feed Smokey Mountain families
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2020 - 4:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has thanked her supporters for helping her raise $20,000 (roughly P1 million) to feed the families of Smokey Mountain in Manila, after just last week announcing the partnership with non-government organization Young Focus.

“I can’t keep the smile from my face, THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who joined in donating towards helping feed the families of Smokey Mountain, Manila! Together we've raised $20,000,” Catriona’s Wednesday celebratory post greeted April.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I cant keep the smile from my face ????, THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who joined in donating towards helping feed the families of Smokey Mountain, Manila! ???????????? Together we've raised $20,000 ????????????????????. Currently we've distributed to 790 families and are in the process, in partnership with @youngfocusph staff and other local NGOs, of feeding another 1000 families this coming Friday! Because of your generosity almost 2,000 Filipino families will not go hungry and be able to stay home to protect their families health as well as their own! ???????????? But we dont need to stop there! Let's continue to reach more families in this time of need. One 15kg bag of rice costs only $11US or Php550. Any little bit of kindness is very much appreciated! All bank and donation info can be found on www.youngfocus.org/rice (Link in BIO) ???????????? Thank you SO much! ???????????????? #WereInThisTogether

A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on

 “Because of your generosity, almost 2,000 Filipino families will not go hungry and be able to stay home to protect their families’ health as well as their own!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

https://www.youngfocus.org/rice Please donate towards the rice distribution to help us support our 1000 families! The corona virus has caused a lockdown in Manila. That has a huge impact on the poor. Most people in the Smokey Mountain area are dependent on daily wages, and that indeed means: no work = no pay…. So, no food on the table… The Young Focus team want to do as much as we can to make sure people don’t go hungry. Our first initiative is to distribute 15 kg of rice per family (this costs PHP 550 or USD $11), which will help them with their daily needs. Please visit our page https://www.youngfocus.org/rice to make a donation! Thank you so much! On behalf of Young Focus team in Manila, Paul van Wijgerden

A post shared by Young Focus Philippines (@youngfocusph) on

“The queen who serves,” known for her various advocacies like building opportunities for the underprivileged, said that they had already distributed aid to 790 families and were set to feed another 1,000 families Friday.

After acknowledging the collective accomplishment, Catriona said there’s still the opportunity to go beyond.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“But we don’t need to stop there! Let's continue to reach more families in this time of need. One 15kg bag of rice costs only $11US or Php550. Any little bit of kindness is very much appreciated!”

Those interested in learning more about the campaign and donation options can visit this page.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Staying at home looks alot different for many families across our nation right now. Everyday I feel immensely grateful for the priviledge that I have to be in a comfortable environment, with food stored in the kitchen and clean drinking water. For many filipino families though, their reality is contrastingly different. At @youngfocusph we have an ongoing initiative to feed 1000 families in the Smokey Mountain area. One 15kg bag of rice costs only Php550 or $11 US which is enough to sustain and feed a whole family. All information at youngfocus.org/rice (Link in BIO) For those who are looking to give, firstly, thank you so much! If you're worried about leaving your home for your banking or donating needs online banking gives you the freedom to give from home, from your family to theirs. ???????? All instructions are available on the BDO website www.bdo.com.ph ???? #WereInThisTogether

A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on

