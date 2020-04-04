Catriona Gray helps raise over P1M to feed Smokey Mountain families

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has thanked her supporters for helping her raise $20,000 (roughly P1 million) to feed the families of Smokey Mountain in Manila, after just last week announcing the partnership with non-government organization Young Focus.

“I can’t keep the smile from my face, THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who joined in donating towards helping feed the families of Smokey Mountain, Manila! Together we've raised $20,000,” Catriona’s Wednesday celebratory post greeted April.

“Because of your generosity, almost 2,000 Filipino families will not go hungry and be able to stay home to protect their families’ health as well as their own!”

“The queen who serves,” known for her various advocacies like building opportunities for the underprivileged, said that they had already distributed aid to 790 families and were set to feed another 1,000 families Friday.

RELATED: The Silver Lining: How reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray spent her year

After acknowledging the collective accomplishment, Catriona said there’s still the opportunity to go beyond.

“But we don’t need to stop there! Let's continue to reach more families in this time of need. One 15kg bag of rice costs only $11US or Php550. Any little bit of kindness is very much appreciated!”

Those interested in learning more about the campaign and donation options can visit this page.

