South Korean all-girl group Blackpink
Blackpink makes history with at least 3 world records for 'How You Like That'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean all-girl group Blackpink made history as they received multiple Guinness World Records following the release of their new single "How You Like That."

"Congratulations to BLACKPINK @ygofficialblink who've made @YouTube history with a multiple record titles following the release of #HowYouLikeThat," the Guinness World Records wrote on their Twitter account. 

 

 

With 86.3 million views in the first day of release, "How You Like That" achieved new records for "Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours," "Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours" and "Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group." 

Blackpink surpassed the three records of K-Pop boyband BTS, which they got in 2019 for their music video "Boy With Love" with American singer Halsey. 

Apart from the three records, YouTube also confirmed to Guiness that Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa's live premiere of "How You Like That" reached 1.66 million peak concurrent viewers, setting two new record titles for "Most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube" and "Most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube." 

"How You Like That" is the group’s first single since "Kill This Love."

