Blackpink's Jisoo describes sound of 'How You Like That?' ahead of release

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Jisoo, the lead vocalist and visual of South Korean girl group Blackpink, dropped hints about the pre-release single to be launched today, “How You Like That?,” during their global press conference today.

The group’s much-awaited comeback is set to hit the world just hours from now at 5 p.m. locally.

Here’s what Jisoo had to say, as translated by the host of the press conference.

“‘How You Like That’ has Blackpink’s own color and it’s more powerful than the previous songs. We tried to put in pop, rock and hip-hop aspects in it. Orchestral sound in the beginning is very impressive,” Jisoo said in a combination of Korean and English.

“And there's a huge twist in this song. It will give you guys some fun to listen to it so I hope you guys enjoy it.”