Bona, Jang Se Hyuk time travel, swap bodies in 'Dive Into You'

MANILA, Philippines — Body-swapping and time travel drive the drama in "Dive Into You" starring Kim Ji-yeon, more popularly known as Bona, Jang Se-hyuk, and Park Seo-ham.

Bona and Se-hyuk play twins Ha-na and Ha-ru who learn they are capable of travelling back in time using an old camcorder.

Together they rewrite history in order to save Seo-ham's Jung Woo-jae, Ha-na's first love who lost his life protecting her.

Ha-na, a seasoned celebrity in adulthood, returns to her teenage years but ends up in Ha-ru's body.

The 12-episode series premieres on September 26 in the Philippines via the streaming service Viki, hailed by the platform's chief content officer Jaehee Hong in a statement as "a place where fans around the world can discover and connect over Asian stories they love."

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"With 'Dive Into You,' we're continuing to invest in original stories that bring together the creativity, talent and emotional storytelling that audiences look to Korean dramas for," Hong also said. "We're excited to bring this series to our global community and give fans another story to fall in love with."

Bona is a member of the girl group WSJN and her acting credits include "Twenty-Five Twenty-One," "Joseon Attorney," "Pyramid Game," and most recently "The Haunted Palace."

Se-hyuk debuted in "Bitch x Rich" before going on to star in "Our Unwritten Seoul," "Love, Take Two," "Pro Bono," and "Filing For Love."

Seo-ham is best known for playing Jang Jae-young in the "Semantic Error" show and movie, also starring in "The Murky Stream" and "Our Universe."

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