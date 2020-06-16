COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Dominic Ochoa reacts to being called 'quarantine king'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 11:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Before ABS-CBN went off-air last May 5 due to the network's franchise expiry, Kapamilya actor Dominic Ochoa's two drama series, "May Bukas Pa" and "100 Days To Heaven," were running back-to-back on the TV station's primetime block, making some viewers jokingly call Dominic the "quarantine" king.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com organized by Tuason Racing, Dominic denied that he is among ABS-CBN's favorites. He believed that the network revived his TV series before shutting down to inspire people in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

"ABS wanted to put up something, an inspiring show that teaches people to pray, relax, slow down, think about things, parang 'May Bukas Pa' in short. 'Yung supposed one month namin became a year. Thank you Lord for that! It was an inspiration for a lot of people," he said. 

"Despite hardships in life, may Diyos tayo na pwedeng lapitan. Re-aring of 'May Bukas Pa' and ''100 Days to Heaven' give hope to the whole world and to the Filipinos na may bukas pa."

Dominic said he didn't anticipate the pandemic. But instead of complaining, he looked at the quarantine with positivity. 

"You know, things na 'di mo ginagawa before when you were busy. I just had a time for myself and for my mental health. In fact, I'm really enjoying it. It's basically when quarantine started that it was like a reset button for me parang we had a time to pause and tell ourselves na we can really start, we can think about things and basically focus on my family," he said. 

"The one thing that I really appreciate now is listening to my son, to what he says, having breakfast, lunch and dinner with loved ones, that's really the most memorable for me." 

He credited his racing school Tuason Racing for preparing and training him not only to become a good driver but to be flexible in handling any situation that lies ahead. 

Yesterday, Tuason successfully hosted a VIP watch party for the final leg of its celebrity challenge and "Race for Frontliners," a virtual race for the benefit of COVID-19 frontliners and communities affected by the pandemic.

We Hosted a VIP watch party for the final leg of the #raceforFrontliners and the celebrity challenge. Tuason Racing Party in the New Normal, booze and snacks included care of Herr’s Snacks and Family Mart!

Posted by Tuason Racing on Monday, June 15, 2020

— Photo from ABS-CBN via Daily Motion, Videos from Tuason Racing

RELATED: Dominic Ochoa: ‘I will start, end with ABS-CBN’

Together even when apart: Sam YG shares benefits of checking friends during COVID-19 pandemic

DOMINIC OCHOA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
KC Concepcion breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
KC and Piolo broke up in November 2011.
Entertainment
fbfb
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.
Entertainment
fbfb
Cruz cousins' reunion leaves fans 'breathless'
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Celebrity cousins Sheryl, Geneva, Sunshine and Donna Cruz virtually reunited to sing The Corrs’ “Breathless....
Entertainment
fbfb
'Asia’s Best Actress' Lilia Dizon, Christopher de Leon's mom, dies at 92
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Veteran actress Lilia Dizon passed away at 8:20 a.m. this morning in her home. She was 92.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘It’s Showtime’ hosts: Pinoy world-class performers must be priority in restarting jobs
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
In a teleconference with Philstar.com and other media outlets last week, ‘It’s Showtime’ hosts Vhong Navarro...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
'Kinikilig ako': KC Concepcion confirms having 'happy' love life
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up about having a "happy" love life. 
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Oscars postponed by two months due to COVID-19 pandemic
By Andrew Marszal | 2 hours ago
Next year's Oscars have been postponed by eight weeks to April 25 after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters...
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
Gil Cuerva undergoing quarter-life crisis
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Turning 25 in August, Gil Cuerva told Funfare in an exclusive interview that he felt like he’s running out of time...
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
GMA artists engage in usapang artista
By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
TV and film narratives need to be performed for audience appreciation. Performance is the responsibility of actors.
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
Lady Gaga dances again
By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
I love it when Lady Gaga pulls out surprises. She has this spot-on instinct about what career moves can lead to making her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with